2014TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS INC. : quaterly earnings release
2013TANGER FACTORY OUTLET CENTERS INC. : quaterly earnings release
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. : 2018 Tax Reporting Information -- Distribution (Form 1099)

01/18/2019 | 03:21pm EST

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) announced today that its 2018 dividend distributions should be treated as follows for income tax purposes.

Common Shares: 99.96% as ordinary income and 0.04% as capital gain distribution.

Detailed information regarding each distribution for 2018 is below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's dividend distributions.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. - Common Stock (Symbol SKT) (CUSIP No. 875465106)

Record Date

1/31/18

4/30/18

7/31/18

10/31/18


Totals

% of

Annual

Total









Ex-Dividend Date

1/30/18

4/27/18

7/30/18

10/30/18












Payable Date

2/15/18

5/15/18

8/15/18

11/15/18












Total Distribution
Per Share

0.342500

0.350000

0.350000

0.350000


1.39250










Amount Included In 
Shareholders' 2018
Income

0.342500

0.350000

0.350000

0.350000


1.39250










Box 1a
Total Ordinary 
Dividends

0.342363

0.349860

0.349860

0.349860


1.391943

99.96%









Box 2a
Total Capital Gain
Distributions

0.000137

0.000140

0.000140

0.000140


0.000557

0.04%









Box 5
Section 199A

Dividends

0.342363

0.349860

0.349860

0.349860


1.391943


 

Tanger Outlets. (PRNewsFoto/Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.)

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet, leased to over 3,100 stores which are operated by more than 540 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 38 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 189 million shoppers annually. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

Contact:

Cyndi Holt


Vice President, Investor Relations


(336) 834-6892


cyndi.holt@tangeroutlets.com 

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tanger-factory-outlet-centers-inc-2018-tax-reporting-information----distribution-form-1099-300781057.html

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
