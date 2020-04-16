Tanger Factory Outlet Centers : Outlet Centers Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

GREENSBORO, N.C., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) announced today that its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 will be released on Monday, May 11, 2020 after market close. The Company will host its conference call for analysts, investors and other interested parties on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the conference call, listeners should dial 1-888-317-6016 and request to join the Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. SKT Call.

A live audio webcast of this call will be available to the public on Tanger's Investor Relations website investors.tangeroutlets.com, hosted by S&P Global Market Intelligence. S&P Global Market Intelligence subscribers may also access the webcast via the database at https://marketintelligence.spglobal.com.

A telephone replay of the call will be available from May 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time through 11:59 p.m. on May 26, 2020 by dialing 1-877-344-7529, replay access code # 10142484. An online archive of the webcast will also be available through May 26, 2020.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 39 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.3 million square feet, leased to over 2,800 stores which are operated by more than 510 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 181 million visitors annually. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

Investor Contact Information

Cyndi Holt Jim Williams VP, Investor Relations EVP & CFO 336-834-6892 336-834-6800 cyndi.holt@tangeroutlets.com jim.williams@tangeroutlets.com



Media Contact Information





Quentin Pell

VP, Corporate Communications and Enterprise Risk Management 336-834-6827

quentin.pell@tangeroutlets.com



