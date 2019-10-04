Log in
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers : Outlet Centers Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/04/2019 | 12:16pm EDT

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) announced today that its financial results for the quarter will be released October 30, 2019 after the market close.  The Company will host its conference call for analysts, investors and other interested parties on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2019, listeners should dial 1-877-277-5113, conference ID # 4674518.

Alternatively, a live audio webcast of this call will be available to the public on Tanger's Investor Relations website investors.tangeroutlets.com, hosted by S&P Global Market Intelligence.  Market Intelligence subscribers may also access the webcast via the database at https://marketintelligence.spglobal.com.

A telephone replay of the call will be available from October 31st at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time through 11:59 p.m. on November 7, 2019, by dialing 1-855-859-2056, conference ID # 4674518.  An online archive of the webcast will also be available through November 7, 2019.

Tanger Outlets. (PRNewsFoto/Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.)

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 39 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.3 million square feet, leased to over 2,900 stores which are operated by more than 510 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 38 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 181 million visitors annually. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

Contact: 

Jim Williams


EVP and CFO     


(336) 834-6800


Jim.Williams@TangerOutlets.com




Cyndi Holt


Vice President of Investor Relations


(336) 834-6892


Cyndi.Holt@TangerOutlets.com

