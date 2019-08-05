Tangiamo Touch Technology : Ny försäljningspartner i Asien

Från och med den första augusti är Dynamic Partners International Ltd Tangiamos försäljningspartner för primärt den asiatiska marknaden.

'Detta är nästa steg enligt plan för att etablera oss i Asien genom partnerskap och redan upparbetade försäljningskanaler.'

Linh Thai, VD Tangiamo

Dynamic Partnersis led by Harmen Brenninkmeijer, a gaming industry veteran with a proven track record of building and operating international gaming companies, that understands international gaming markets in both a land based and digital context, and is ideally experienced to leverage its know-how to unlock value.

Harmen Brenninkmeijer has a long-standing track record in regulated gaming sectors across emerging markets with a reputation for innovation, for introducing new products and adopting new technologies. Harmen has worked in over 65 countries actively supplying gaming equipment, advising and developing the gaming industry.

In 2017 Harmen formed the Global Chain as a vehicle to establish equity projects. Whilst working with carefully selected partners, the Global Chain has established and is introducing a number of focused offerings which include: Dynamic Partners, an Asia-based consultancy providing core services to Global Chain's equity projects and selected third parties including to various blockchain-based ventures; D-Tech, a Hong Kong based game studio building games for Asian players; Woke, an innovative blockchain based gaming project soon to be officially announced; Game Aggregation (Culpeck) and Sports Betting (Digitote)

Prior to Global Chain Harmen founded Gaming Incubator which sourced and took to market gaming product and platform innovations; was SVP Strategic Markets for Inspired Gaming Group (INGG) after he had previously founded Octavian Global Technologies; and had developed several land-based casinos operations around the world. Other notable achievements include the co-establishment of Avalon Casino Management which set up the Playboy Casino in Rhodes amongst others; the establishment and growth of Mikohn's gaming divisions in Europe, Africa and Japan (covering Asia); and the founding and inaugural Chairmanship of the European Gaming Organization.

