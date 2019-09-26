Log in
TANZANIAN GOLD CORP

(TNX)
Tanzanian Gold : Announces Drill Results Below Buckreef Open Pit Bottom

09/26/2019 | 03:28am EDT

Tanzanian Gold Announces Drill Results Below Buckreef Open Pit Bottom Intercepts of 38.7m @ 5.2g/t Au including 4m @ 18.1g/t

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE September 26, 2019

TORONTO, September 26, 2019 (GLOBENEWSWIRE) - Tanzanian Gold Corporation's, (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (the 'Company's') Board of Directors is pleased to announce further assay results from its on-going Phase II drill program at its Buckreef Project to define potential mineralized zones below the open pit as reported and published in the June 2018 Pre-Feasibility 43-101 Technical Report.

The significant intercepts reported today occur approximately 200m below the open pit bottom as follows:

 Hole L19.5-1 intersected 38.7m of gold mineralization grading @ 5.2g/t Au from 464.3m to 503m including

 3m grading @ 7.8g/t Au from 476m including:  1m grading @ 11.5 g/t at 477m; and

 8m grading @ 12.5g/t Au from 481 to 489m including  4m grading at 18.1g/t Au from 482m; and

 3m grading @ 9.2g/t Au from 500m to 503m
The intersections reported here are a down-hole length and may not represent true width but the

true width is estimated to be 50 - 60%.

190926 TNX News Release

Disclaimer

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 07:27:01 UTC
