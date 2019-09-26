Tanzanian Gold Announces Drill Results Below Buckreef Open Pit Bottom Intercepts of 38.7m @ 5.2g/t Au including 4m @ 18.1g/t
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE September 26, 2019
TORONTO, September 26, 2019 (GLOBENEWSWIRE) - Tanzanian Gold Corporation's, (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (the 'Company's') Board of Directors is pleased to announce further assay results from its on-going Phase II drill program at its Buckreef Project to define potential mineralized zones below the open pit as reported and published in the June 2018 Pre-Feasibility 43-101 Technical Report.
The significant intercepts reported today occur approximately 200m below the open pit bottom as follows:
Hole L19.5-1 intersected 38.7m of gold mineralization grading @ 5.2g/t Au from 464.3m to 503m including
3m grading @ 7.8g/t Au from 476m including: 1m grading @ 11.5 g/t at 477m; and
8m grading @ 12.5g/t Au from 481 to 489m including 4m grading at 18.1g/t Au from 482m; and
3m grading @ 9.2g/t Au from 500m to 503m
The intersections reported here are a down-hole length and may not represent true width but the
true width is estimated to be 50 - 60%.
