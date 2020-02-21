Tanzanian Gold Clarifies Disclosure

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s, (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (the “Company’s”) Board of Directors wishes to retract in its entirety, as a result of a review by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission (“OSC”), the disclosure of unclassified resources included in the Company’s press release of February 14, 2020 (the “Prior Release”) regarding the Buckreef Project. Unclassified resources are not a CIM category of mineral resources and such disclosure is contrary to paragraphs 2.2(a) and 2.3(1)(a) of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.



For information in respect of the Company’s Buckreef Project, please refer to the Company’s Technical Report dated June 26, 2018 available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com , rather than the Prior Release.

The Company is very pleased with the progress and outcome of its 2019 drilling program at the Buckreef Project and looks forward to providing revised disclosure within approximately 14 working days.

Respectfully Submitted,

“James E. Sinclair”

James E. Sinclair

Executive Chairman

For further information, please contact Michael Martin, Investor Relations, via email at m.martin@tangoldcorp.com , direct line 860-248-0999, or visit the Company website at www.tangoldcorp.com .

