Tanzanian Gold Reports Annual Meeting Voting Results

TANZANIAN GOLD CORPORATION    TNX

TANZANIAN GOLD CORPORATION

(TNX)
02/28/2020 | 05:31pm EST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX) (NYSE MKT:TRX) (the "Company") announces the voting results from its 2020 annual general meeting held on February 27, 2020. 

A total of 75,572,255 common shares were voted representing 47.64% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.  Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, as follows:

Item Voted UponResult of Vote
Set the number of directors at fiveVotes ForVotes Against
34,631,729 (99.03%)339,132 (0.97%)
Appoint James E. Sinclair as directorVotes ForVotes Withheld
34,061,295 (97.40%)909,566 (2.60%)
Appoint Norman Betts as directorVotes ForVotes Withheld
34,016,068 (97.27%)954,793 (2.73%)
Appoint William Harvey as directorVotes ForVotes Withheld
34,501,771 (98.66%)469,000 (1.34%)
Appoint Rosalind Morrow as directorVotes ForVotes Withheld
34,547,655 (98.79%)423,206 (1.21%)
Appoint Ulrich E. Rath as directorVotes ForVotes Withheld
34,538,682 (98.76%)432,179 (1.24%)
 

Appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLE, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors and authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors.		Votes ForVotes Withheld
74,490,309 (98.57%)1,081,946 (1.43%)

Respectfully Submitted,

“James E. Sinclair”

James E. Sinclair
Executive Chairman

For further information, please contact Michael Martin, Investor Relations, via email at m.martin@tangoldcorp.com, direct line 860-248-0999, or visit the Company website at www.tangoldcorp.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE MKT LLC have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
