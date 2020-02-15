Tanzanian Gold : announces 4,291,000 ounces of gold

Tanzanian Gold Corporation's, (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (the 'Company's') Board of Directors is pleased to announce Unclassified Mineral Resources for the 1.2km long Buckreef Shear Zone that amount up to 4,291,000 ounces contained in 242.4 million tons grading at 0.57 g/t Au at a block cutoff grade of 0.1 g/t Au. The Unclassified Mineral Resources are from an unconstrained block model using all the drilling results to date. Results at higher cut-off grades are shown in the table below.

As a consequence of the drilling program the Company completed in 2019, the largest drilling campaign in the Company's history amounting to over 17,650m in 60 holes during which a significant number of exploration targets were identified which require further drilling to upgrade the gold mineralization encountered in these exploration areas to the Inferred category.