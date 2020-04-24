Log in
TANZANIAN GOLD CORPORATION

TANZANIAN GOLD CORPORATION

(TNX)
Tanzanian Gold : announces SGS-Lakefield metallurgical testing

04/24/2020

Tanzanian Gold announces SGS-Lakefield metallurgical testing will confirm design of larger sulphide plant following previous announcement doubling Mineral Resources

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 24, 2020

TORONTO, April 24, 2020, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tanzanian Gold Corporation's, (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (the 'Company's') Board of Directors is pleased to announce that SGS Canada (SGS) Lakefield will soon be starting comprehensive metallurgical testing on the primary or 'sulphide' gold mineralization in order to finalize a flow-sheet for the design of a large gold processing plant that will be the basis for the Final Feasibility Study of the Buckreef Project.

200424 TNX NR

Disclaimer

Tanzanian Gold Corporation published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 17:07:08 UTC
