Tanzanian Gold announces SGS-Lakefield metallurgical testing will confirm design of larger sulphide plant following previous announcement doubling Mineral Resources
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
April 24, 2020
TORONTO, April 24, 2020, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tanzanian Gold Corporation's, (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (the 'Company's') Board of Directors is pleased to announce that SGS Canada (SGS) Lakefield will soon be starting comprehensive metallurgical testing on the primary or 'sulphide' gold mineralization in order to finalize a flow-sheet for the design of a large gold processing plant that will be the basis for the Final Feasibility Study of the Buckreef Project.
Tanzanian Gold Corporation published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 17:07:08 UTC