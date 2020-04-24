Tanzanian Gold : announces SGS-Lakefield metallurgical testing

TORONTO, April 24, 2020, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tanzanian Gold Corporation's, (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (the 'Company's') Board of Directors is pleased to announce that SGS Canada (SGS) Lakefield will soon be starting comprehensive metallurgical testing on the primary or 'sulphide' gold mineralization in order to finalize a flow-sheet for the design of a large gold processing plant that will be the basis for the Final Feasibility Study of the Buckreef Project.