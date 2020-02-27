Log in
TANZANIAN GOLD CORPORATION    TNX

TANZANIAN GOLD CORPORATION

(TNX)
Tanzanian Gold : announces an upper level intercept

02/27/2020 | 02:17am EST

Tanzanian Gold announces an upper level intercept of 48m (incl. 5m @6.6g/t and 1.0M @ 16.8 g/t ) and a deeper intercept of 13.4m (incl. 8.0m @ 4.9 g/t) in the first hole of the Phase III deep drilling program testing the underground potential at Buckreef Gold project.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 26, 2020

TORONTO, February 26, 2020, (GLOBENEWSWIRE) - Tanzanian Gold Corporation's, (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (the 'Company's') Board of Directors is pleased to announce results from Hole L19-1 (BMRCD309), the first hole of Phase III (ultra-deep) that targets the continuity of mineralization significantly below that encountered in Phase II.

The results summarized below from Hole L19-1 indicate that the mineralization encountered at surface extends at least 500m vertically at depth and is still open. The intersection at 622m in this hole appears to be just a slice of the entire Mineralized Zone target. A second hole on Line L19 has been started that will be even deeper than Hole L19-1 to test the full extent of the Mineralized Zone

Drill-hole L19_1 was collar position is 391342E/9658530N (UTM ARC 1960; Z36S) at an elevation of 1229m and was drilled on an azimuth of 126deg and at an inclination of -70deg to a depth of 730m. Notable intercepts from Hole L19-1 (BMRCD309) are:

200226 TNX NR

Disclaimer

Tanzanian Gold Corporation published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 07:11:08 UTC
