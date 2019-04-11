Tanzanian Royalty Changes Name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation

TORONTO, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation (TSX:TNX)(NYSE AMERICAN:TRX) (the "Company") announces that its change of name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation, as approved by the shareholders at the 2019 annual meeting held on February 28, 2019 and adjourned to March 21, 2019, will be effected as of the open of trading on Monday, April 22, 2019.



The Company’s common shares will commence trading under the new name on April 22, 2019 on the TSX under the same trading symbol “TNX” and on the NYSE AMERICAN under the same trading symbol “TRX”.

Common share certificates bearing the previous company name “Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation” continue to be valid in the settlement of trades in common shares. There is no consolidation or change in the share capital of the Company. Shareholders are not required to transfer existing share certificates into the new name.

For more information and updates, please see the Company website at: www.tanzanianroyalty.com

