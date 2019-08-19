Richland Resources : AGM Results and update on sale of Capricorn Sapphire Sale

19 August 2019

Richland Resources Ltd

("Richland" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting and Update re:

Option Agreement to sell the Capricorn Sapphire Project

Richland (AIM: RLD), the Australian sapphire producer and gemstones developer, announces that the resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held earlier today, as set out in the notice dated 26 July 2019, were all duly approved by shareholders.

On 27 June 2019, the Company announced the proposed disposal of its wholly owned Capricorn Sapphire Project to Fura Gems Inc. ("Fura"), which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Fura Transaction") and subsequently announced certain updates in relation to the proposed disposal on 18 July 2019 and 22 July 2019.

Fura Transaction: Conditions Precedent

The matters considered at the AGM included a resolution seeking shareholders' approval for the Fura Transaction in accordance with the requirements of AIM Rule 15, as the proposed disposal constitutes a fundamental change of business for the Company. Accordingly, the Company has now obtained the requisite shareholders' approval such that the remaining transaction specific condition precedent to completion is the obtaining of the applicable TSX-V approval.

A further announcement(s) will be made, as appropriate, in due course.

