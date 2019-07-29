Richland Resources : Posting of AGM Notice

29 July 2019

Richland Resources Ltd

("Richland" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Richland (AIM: RLD), the Australian sapphire producer and gemstones developer, announces that, further to its announcements of 27 June 2019 and 22 July 2019, a Letter from the Company's Non- Executive Chairman (the "Chairman's Letter"), a Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") (incorporating an Explanatory Memorandum) and the associated Form of Proxy are now available to download from the Company's website at www.richlandresourcesltd.com and were posted to shareholders on Friday 26 July 2019. The Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 which will be presented at the AGM were posted to shareholders on 29 June 2019 and are also available on the Company's website.

The AGM is to be held at 10.00 a.m. (Bermudan Time) on Monday, 19 August 2019 at the Company's registered office, Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, Bermuda.

On 27 June 2019, the Company announced the proposed disposal of its wholly owned Capricorn Sapphire Project to Fura Gems Inc. ("Fura"), which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Fura Transaction") and subsequently announced certain updates in relation to the proposed disposal on 18 July 2019 and 22 July 2019. Accordingly, in addition to resolutions covering the normal business to be considered at such a meeting, the Notice of AGM also includes a resolution seeking shareholders' approval for the Fura Transaction in accordance with the requirements of AIM Rule 15, as the proposed disposal constitutes a fundamental change of business for the Company. The Board unanimously recommends that, inter alia, shareholders vote in favour of the resolution to approve the Fura Transaction and their reasons for such recommendation are set out in the Chairman's Letter and Notice of AGM.

Anthony Brooke Edward Nealon Mike Allardice Chief Executive Officer Chairman Group Company Secretary +66 81 854 1755 +61 409 969 955 +852 91 864 854 Nominated Adviser Broker Strand Hanson Limited Peterhouse Capital Limited James Harris Duncan Vasey / Lucy Williams Matthew Chandler (Broking) James Dance Eran Zucker (Corporate Finance) +44 (0) 20 7 409 3494 +44 (0) 20 7 469 0930

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

