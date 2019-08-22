Tao Heung : Announces 2019 Interim Result

Press Release

Tao Heung Announces 2019 Interim Results Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased by 40.4% year-on-year to HK$72.0 million

(Hong Kong, 22 August 2019) - Tao Heung Holdings Limited ("Tao Heung," or together with its subsidiaries the "Group;" stock code: 573), a leader in Chinese culinary trends, announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

As at the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group recorded total revenue of HK$2,027.7 million (2018: HK$2,079.8 million), a modest decline of 2.5% year-on-year resulting from the ongoing renovation of several restaurants during the review period. Gross profit margin has nonetheless increased moderately owing to strict cost controls implemented by the management. Profit attributable to owners of the parent achieved a double-digit increase of 40.4% to HK$72.0 million (2018: HK$51.3 million), which was attributed to the strategic consolidation of stores combined with the successful tailoring of menus to attract different tiers of customers.

The Board has proposed an interim dividend of HK6.00 cents per share for the six months ended 30 June 2019, which represents a dividend payout ratio of 84.7%.

Mr Chung Wai Ping, Chairman of Tao Heung, said, "Through ongoing efforts at central kitchen operations and frontline workflow re-engineering, the integration of cooking disciplines pertaining of kitchen, dim sum and roasted items ("廚,點,味") become feasible which redefined the traditional Chinese restaurant back-end activities. Hence the productivity of our restaurants has been raised effectively."

Hong Kong Operations

The Hong Kong operations contributed revenue totalling HK$1,252.1 million (2018: HK$1,283.2 million)

during the review period, with profit attributable to owners of the parent at HK$45.1 million (2018: HK$48.2 million).

Despite challenging business conditions, the Hong Kong operations were able to attract its target consumers through proven marketing strategies, such as the "Half-priceddim-sum" promotion that is offered during morning hours. Yet further means of winning customers has been the renovation of restaurants as part of its consolidation efforts complemented by the introduction of revised menus, which are aimed at enhancing the overall dining experience and diversifying its customer base respectively. Such efforts have also allowed the Group to achieve its goal of attracting a younger demographic as a new revenue stream. Consequently, an increase in customer traffic was recorded, and more significantly, a rise in same-store sales of 1.8% and increase in average spend per head. To support long-term development of the Hong Kong operations as well as raise efficiency in term of procurement, the Group has started to migrate the enhanced purchasing system successfully implemented in Mainland China to Hong Kong including the adoption of the tendering process, identifying new suppliers and market data analysis aiming for the best price and quality of ingredients to be purchased, as well as better inventory control leading to higher overall operational efficiency.