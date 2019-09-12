Tao Heung : Notification Letter to Registered Holders of Shares and Request Form 0 09/12/2019 | 05:27am EDT Send by mail :

TAO HEUNG HOLDINGS LIMITED 稻香控股有限公司* (incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 573) N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函 13 September 2019 Dear Shareholder, Tao Heung Holdings Limited (the "Company") Notice of Publication of Interim Report 2019 (the "Current Corporate Communication") English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.taoheung.com.hkand are also available on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk. If you have elected to receive corporate communications# in printed form, the printed form (or forms) of the Current Corporate Communication is (or are) enclosed. If you would like (i) to receive future corporate communications from the Company in printed form instead of in electronic form on the Company's website (or in electronic form on the Company's website instead of in printed form) or (ii) to change the language in which you receive corporate communications in printed form, please complete the Change Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and sign and return it by post or by hand to the Company c/o the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited , at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. If you post your reply in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label in the Change Request Form and need not affix a stamp on the envelope when returning your Change Request Form . Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Change Request Form to taoheung.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.taoheung.com.hkor the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk. If you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) to receive the Current Corporate Communication in electronic form on the Company's website and for any reason have difficulty in obtaining access to corporate communications on the Company's website, the Company will upon request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge. You may at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company (sent to the Hong Kong Share Registrar at the above address or by email to taoheung.ecom@computershare.com.hk) elect (i) to receive future corporate communications from the Company in printed form instead of in electronic form on the Company's website (or in electronic form on the Company's website instead of in printed form) or (ii) to change the language in which you receive corporate communications in printed form. Should you have any questions in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Hong Kong Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays. By order of the board of Tao Heung Holdings Limited Chung Wai Ping Chairman Corporate communications are all documents issued by the Company to holders of its securities for their information or action and include (but are not limited to) full and summary annual and interim financial reports (and all reports and accounts contained in them), notices of meetings, listing documents, circulars and forms of proxy. *For identification purpose s only 各 位 股 東 ： 稻 香 控 股 有 限 公 司 * （「 公 司 」） 二 零 一 九 年 中 期 報 告 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」） 之 發 佈 通 知 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 公 司 網 站 ( www.taoheung.com.hk) 之 投 資 者 關 係 網 頁 及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 ( www.hkexnews.hk)， 歡 迎 查 閱 。 如 閣 下 已 選 擇 收 取 公 司 通 訊 # 之 印 刷 本 ， 本 次 公 司 通 訊 隨 本 函 附 上 。 如 閣 下 欲 ( i ) 收 取 公 司 將 來 的 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本 ， 以 取 代 於 公 司 網 站 登 載 的 電 子 本 ( 或 收 取 於 公 司 網 站 登 載 的 公 司 通 訊 電 子 本 ， 以 取 代 印 刷 本 ) 或 ( i i ) 更 改 所 收 取 的 公 司 通 訊 印 刷 本 的 語 言 版 本 ， 請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 變 更 申 請 表 ， 並 在 變 更 申 請 表 上 簽 名 ， 然 後 把 變 更 申 請 表 寄 回 或 親 手 交 回 公 司 之 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 。 倘 若 閣 下 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 可 使 用 變 更 申 請 表 內 的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 ， 而 毋 須 在 信 封 上 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 變 更 申 請 表 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 至 taoheung.ecom@computershare.com.hk。 變 更 申 請 表 可 於 公 司 網 站 ( www.taoheung.com.hk) 或 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 ( www.hkexnews.hk) 內 下 載 。 如 閣 下 已 選 擇 ( 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 ) 收 取 於 公 司 網 站 登 載 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 電 子 本 ， 惟 因 故 查 閱 公 司 通 訊 上 出 現 困 難 ， 只 要 閣 下 提 出 要 求 ， 公 司 將 儘 快 寄 上 所 要 求 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 印 刷 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。 閣 下 可 以 隨 時 透 過 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 以 書 面 或 透 過 電 郵 至 taoheung.ecom@computershare.com.hk通 知 公 司 ， 選 擇 ( i ) 收 取 公 司 將 來 的 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本 ， 以 取 代 於 公 司 網 站 登 載 的 電 子 本 ( 或 收 取 於 公 司 網 站 登 載 的 公 司 通 訊 電 子 本 ， 以 取 代 印 刷 本 ) 或 ( i i ) 更 改 所 收 取 的 公 司 通 訊 印 刷 本 的 語 言 版 本 。 閣 下 如 有 任 何 與 本 函 內 容 有 關 的 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 星 期 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 。 承 董 事 會 命 稻 香 控 股 有 限 公 司 * 主 席 鍾 偉 平 二零一九年九月十三日 公 司 通 訊 乃 公 司 向 其 證 券 持 有 人 發 出 以 供 參 照 或 採 取 行 動 的 任 何 文 件 ， 包 括 但 不 限 於 年 度 和 中 期 財 務 報 告 及 其 摘 要 報 告 ( 及 其 中 包 含 的 所 有 報 告 及 帳 目 ) 、會 議 通 告 、 上 市 文 件 、 通 函 及 代 表 委 任 表 格 。 *僅供識別 CCS6144THHH Name(s) and address of Shareholder(s): 股東之姓名及地址: Change Request Form 變更申請表 To: Tao Heung Holdings Limited (the "Company") 致： 稻香控股有限公司*（「公司」） (Stock Code: 573) （股份代號：573） c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 經香港中央證券登記有限公司 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, 香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓 Wanchai, Hong Kong I/We have received the Current Corporate Communication (as defined on the reverse side of this form) in the English language, the Chinese language or in both languages or have elected (or am/are deemed to have elected) to receive the Current Corporate Communication in electronic form on the Company's website. 本 人／我 們已收 取本次 公司通 訊 (定義 見本表 格背面 )之英文 /中 文印刷 本或 已選擇 （或被 視為已 選擇） 收取於公 司網站 登載的 本次公 司通訊 電子本。 Part A I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication in printed form in the manner indicated below: 甲 部 本 人／ 我們現 欲以 下列方 式收 取本次公 司通 訊之印 刷本 ： (Please mark "X" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes 請 從下 列 選擇 中， 僅 在 其 中 一個 空 格 內 劃 上「 X」號 ) □ I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication in the English language only. 本人／我們現欲收取本次公司通訊之英文本。 □ I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication in the Chinese language only. 本人／我們現欲收取本次公司通訊之中文本。 □ I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication both in the English language and in the Chinese language . 本人／我們現欲收取本次公司通訊之英文和中文本。 # # Part B I/We would like to change the way in which I/we receive future corporate communications from the Company in the manner indicated below: # # 乙 部 本 人／ 我們現 欲變 更以下 列方 式收取公 司將 來的公 司通 訊 ： (Please mark "X" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes 請 從下 列 選擇 中， 僅 在 其 中 一個 空 格 內 劃 上「 X」號 ) in electronic form on the Company's website and by receiving notification by email to the address below when each corporate communication is made available on the Company's website; OR

收取於公司網站登載的電子本，並在每次於公司網站登載公司通訊時收取發送至以下電郵地址的電郵通知；或 Email Address 電 郵地址 (The Company will send to the email address pro vided above (if any) a notification of the availability of each corporate communication on the Company's website. If no emai l address is provided by a shareholder, a letter will be sent to the shareholder notifying the shareholder of the availability of e ach corporate communication on the Company's website. Please provide the email address in capital letters in English.The email address will be used only for notification of release of corporate communications. ) (每 次 公 司 網 站 登 載 公 司 通 訊 時 ， 公 司將 發 送 電 郵通 知 至 以 上 提 供 的 電 郵 地址 (如 有 )。 如 股 東 未 有 提 供 電 郵 地 址 ， 則 將 於 每 次公 司 網 站 登 載 公 司通 訊時 向 該 股 東 發 出 通 知 函 件。 請 以 英 文 正楷 填 寫電 郵 地址， 以上 電 郵地 址 僅供 用作 通 知 公司 通 訊已 發 佈。 ） □ in printed form in the English language only; OR 僅收取英文印刷本；或 □ in printed form in the Chinese language only; OR 僅收取中文印刷本；或 □ in printed form both in the English language and in the Chinese language . 同時收取英文及中文印刷本。 ______________________________________ ___________________________________ ____________________________________ Signature(s) Contact telephone number Date 簽名 聯絡電話號碼 日期 Notes 附註： Please complete all your details clearly. Please specify your name and address clearly in CAPITAL LETTERS IN ENGLISH on the top left hand corner in this Change Request Form if you downloaded this form from the web.

請 閣 下 清 楚 填 妥 所有 資 料 。 倘 若 閣 下 從 網上 下 載 本 變 更 申 請 表， 請 於 本 表 左上 方 用 英 文正 楷 清 楚 註 明 閣 下的 姓 名 及 地 址。 If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the r egister of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign this Change Request Form in order for it to be valid.

如 屬 聯 名 股 東 ， 則 本變 更 申 請 表 須由 該 名 於 公司 股 東 名 冊 上 就 聯 名持 有 股 份 其 姓名 位 列 首 位的 股 東 簽 署 ， 方 為 有效 。 Any form with more than one box marked "X" in Part A or Part B, with no box marked "X", with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.

如 在 本 表 格 甲 部 或 乙部 作 出 超 過 一項 選 擇 、 或未 有 作 出 選 擇 、 或 未有 簽 署 、 或 在其 他 方 面 填寫 不 正 確 ， 則 本 表 格將 會 作 廢 。 For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Change Request Form.

為 免 存 疑 ， 任 何 在 本變 更 申 請 表 上的 額 外 手 寫指 示 ， 公 司 將 不 予 處理 。 Please note that English and Chinese versions of all the Company's corporate communication which have been sent to shareholde rs in the past 12 months are available from the Company on request. English and Chinese versions of all the Company's corporate communications are also available on the Company's website ( www.taoheung.com.hk ) for five years from the date of first publication.

公 司 備 有 於 過 去 12 個 月 曾 寄 發 予 股東 的 公 司 通訊 的 中、英 文 版 印 刷 本，可 供索 取。所 有 公 司通 訊 中、英 文 版 亦 由 首 次登 載 日 期 起 計，持續 5 年 載 於 公 司 網 站 ( www.taoheung.com. hk ) 上 。

Corporate communications are all documents issued by the Company to holders of its securities for their information or action and include (but are not limited to) fu ll and summary annual and interim financial reports (and all reports and accounts contained in them), notices of meetings, listing documents, circulars and forms of proxy.

司 通 訊 乃 公 司 向 其 證 券 持 有 人 發 出 以 供 參 照 或 採 取 行 動 的 任 何 文 件 ， 包 括 但 不 限 於 年 度 和 中 期 財 務 報 告 及 其 摘 要 報 告 ( 及 其 中 包 含 的 所 有 報 告 及 帳 目 ) 、 會 議 通 告 、 上 市 文 件 、 通 函 及 代 表 委 任 表 格 。

