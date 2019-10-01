Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Taoping Inc.    TAOP   VGG8675V1013

TAOPING INC.

(TAOP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

TAOP Enters into Securities Purchase Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 08:31am EDT

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company”), a leading provider of internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enable targeted advertising and online retails, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with an investor (the “Investor”) on September 30, 2019.

Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, for a purchase price of $1,000,000, the Company will sell and issue to the Investor a Convertible Promissory Note (the "Note") in the principal amount of $1,040,000 and warrants to purchase 160,000 ordinary shares at $1.5 per share within three years following the issue date. This Note carries an original issue discount of $40,000 (the “OID”), to cover the Investor’s accounting fees, due diligence fees, monitoring, and/or other transactional costs associated with the purchase and sale of the Note. The Note matures in 12 months from the issue date, bearing interest at a rate of 5.0% per annum. At any time prior to the maturity, the Note, at the Investor’s option, may be convertible into fully paid ordinary shares of the Company at a conversion price of $1.50 per share. In addition, at any time after the occurrence of an event of default (as defined in the Purchase Agreement), the Investor may convert all of the outstanding balance of the Note into Company’s ordinary shares in an amount not exceeding 2.82 million shares. At the maturity, the Investor may also covert all of the outstanding balance of the Note into Company ordinary shares at a price no less than $0.5 per share.

The Note, warrants and the securities issuable upon conversion or exercise thereof are offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and have not been registered under the Securities Act or applicable state securities law. The closing is subject to satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions. The parties have made customary representations, warranties and indemnifications to each other in the Purchase Agreement. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the transaction to support its market expansion.

"This new investment is expected to give us more financial flexibility, help us expand our network to reach 1,000 cities, and accelerate the development of our new-media ecosystem. We appreciate the Investor’s confidence in our growth strategy, and will strive to create long term value for all our stakeholders," said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of TAOP.

About Taoping Inc.

Taoping Inc. (formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc.) (TAOP), is a leading provider of smart display terminals for targeted advertising and online retails. The Company provides the integrated end-to-end digital advertising solutions enabling customers to distribute and manage ads on cloud-based ad display screens. Connecting owners of Taoping screens, advertisers and consumers, it builds up a resource sharing "Smart IoT Screen Network- Taoping App - Taoping Go (e-Store)" media ecosystem to ultimately achieve the mission "our technology makes advertising and branding affordable and effective for everyone." To learn more, please visit http://www.taop.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Taoping Inc., and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, often identified by the use of forward-looking terminologies such as "believes", "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

Taoping Inc.

Chang Qiu

Email: chang_qiu@taoping.cn

http://www.taop.com/

or

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC

Tel: +1(646)-801-2803

Email: taop@dgipl.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAOPING INC.
08:31aTAOP Enters into Securities Purchase Agreement
GL
09/25TAOP Announces Strategic Partnership with Yifeng Pharmacy Chain Co. Ltd
GL
09/23TAOP Reports Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
GL
08/14TAOP Receives $ 1.85 Million Order for Smart Display Screens
GL
07/29TAOP Officially Launched Taoping App version for Owners of Smart Display Scre..
GL
06/19TAOP Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Notification
GL
06/17TAOP Partners with JD.com on JD 6.18 Shopping Festival
GL
06/07TAOP disclosed in a 6-K about Company Presentation at 9th Annual LD Micro Con..
GL
05/29Taoping Alliance Welcomes Twenty-Two New Members
GL
04/22TAOP Reports 13.1% YoY Revenue Increase in Fiscal Year 2018
GL
More news
Chart TAOPING INC.
Duration : Period :
Taoping Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Jiang Huai Lin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zhi Qiang Zhao President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Zhi Xiong Huang Chief Operating Officer
Guang Zeng Chen Chief Technology & Product Officer
Yun Sen Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAOPING INC.-55.48%22
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION27.93%128 824
ACCENTURE36.41%122 554
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.62%111 493
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING23.11%70 008
VMWARE, INC.9.43%61 319
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group