TAOP Officially Launched Taoping App version for Owners of Smart Display Screens

SHENZHEN, China, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP), a leading provider of internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enable targeted advertising and online retails, announced today the official launch of Taoping App version for owners of Taoping smart display screens (“Taoping screens”).

Currently TAOP has partners in over 150 cities, and these city partners (also called “Taoping Alliance Members”) have deployed over 100,000 smart display screens which are connected through IoT technologies and form a new national media network called Taoping Network. The new App for owners of Taoping screens is developed based on demands of our city partners and will allow more people such as owners and managers for buildings, physical stores, restaurants, cinemas, hotels, and shopping malls, to become owners of Taoping screens. With this App, new owners of Taoping screens will, with the assistance from our city partners, be able to place their smart display screens at areas with high people traffic, to connect and join with Taoping Network and share their scattered advertising resources for media services, and to share revenues with TAOP and our city partners.

The Taoping App for owners of Taoping screens has multiple functions including management of Taoping screens, transactions & payouts, screen listing in Taoping Network, order tracking, and advertisement monitoring. By using the App, owners of Taoping screen(s) can conveniently manage their smart display screens, review sources of revenues transparently, and receive payments in real time.

The launch of Taoping App for owners of smart display screens is an important step of TAOP to create a new media around people’s life for targeted advertising. So far, most of smart display screens in Taoping Network are placed near or inside elevators. This new App will increase penetration of Taoping Network in each city we have a presence, as more and more Taoping screens will be placed in other areas of high people traffic such as restaurants, hotels, cinemas, and shopping malls.

“With the launch of the Taoping App for owners of Taoping screens, it’ll be more convenient for owners of a few smart display screens to join Taoping Network and receive benefits of extra income for sharing their smart display screens. Taoping screens in our network will make money for owners of Taoping screens, just like self-driving cars on Uber’s platform making money for the car owners. People will see Taoping screens in more areas of high people traffic other than elevator areas.” said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of TAOP.

About Taoping Inc.

Taoping Inc. (formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc.) (TAOP), is a leading provider of smart display terminals for targeted advertising and online retails. The Company provides the integrated end-to-end digital advertising solutions enabling customers to distribute and manage ads on cloud-based ad display screens. Connecting owners of Taoping screens, advertisers and consumers, it builds up a resource sharing "Smart IoT Screen Network- Taoping App - Taoping Go (e-Store)" media ecosystem to ultimately achieve the mission "our technology makes advertising and branding affordable and effective for everyone." To learn more, please visit http://www.taop.com/.

