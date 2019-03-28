Log in
TAP OIL LIMITED

(TAP)
Tap Oil : 31 December 2018 Reserves and Resources

03/28/2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Tap Oil Limited

ABN 89 068 572 341

Level 2,190 St George's Terrace

29 March 2019

Perth WA 6000

Australia

ASX:TAP

T: +61 8 9485 1000

F: +61 8 9485 1060

E: info@tapoil.com.au

www.tapoil.com.au

31 December 2018 Reserves and Resources

The following summarises Tap's Proved Reserves (1P), Proved plus Probable Reserves (2P) and Contingent Resources (2C) estimates as of the evaluation date of 31 December 2018. Unless otherwise stated, all estimates are quoted as net Tap share.

Reserves at 31 December 2018 (MMbbl)

Thailand

Proved Oil

Proved & Probable

(1P)

Oil

(2P)

Developed

0.75

1.29

Undeveloped

0.33

0.57

Total

1.08

1.86

Reserves Reconciliation (MMbbl)

Thailand

Proved Oil

Proved & Probable Oil

(1P)

(2P)

Reserves at 31 December 2017

1.45

2.21

Revisions & reclassifications

0

-0.2

Extensions & Discoveries

0.33

0.55

Production

-0.7

-0.7

Reserves at 31 December 2018

1.08

1.86

An extension and discovery layer addition to the 1P and 2P Reserves is due to the new 300 and 500 sands discovered by Manora-8ST and delineated by MNA-20 wells.

Deterministic and probabilistic methods have been used to evaluate Reserves. Reserves are not adjusted for risk.

The G1/48 joint venture obtained an independent reserve analysis for annual submission to Thailand's Department of Mineral Fuels (DMF). This independent reserve analysis was performed by Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI). The NSAI report calculates Tap's net 1P and 2P reserves of the Manora field as 1.43 MMSTB and 1.9 MMSTB respectively. Differences in the NSAI report which result in a higher 1P reserves are as follows:

The NSAI report includes reserves for a workover on the MNA-01 well to test the 610 sands. Tap does not support this workover until further injection capacity to the 610 sand can be realized.

The NSAI report includes an additional 2020 year well in 490-60 sand. Tap does not recognize this well as proved reserves until the results of the 2019 well in the 490-60 sand can be evaluated.

The NSAI report has a more optimistic exponential decline analysis for two key wells MNA-05 and MNA-18 in their calculation of proved reserves.

2C Contingent Resources at 31 December 2018 (MMbbl)

Summary

Category

2C (MMbbl)

Oil

Gas

Condensate

(MMbbl)

(PJ)

(MMbbl)

Thailand

0.8

0.0

0.0

Australia

0.0

94.1

0.1

Total

0.8

94.1

0.1

By Field

Category

2C (MMbbl)

Tap

Oil

Gas

Condensate

interest

(MMbbl)

(PJ)

(MMbbl)

Thailand G1/48

30%

0.8

0.0

0.0

Tallaganda

20%

0.0

48.8

0.1

P & R

12%

0.0

45.3

0

Total

0.8

94.1

0.1

2C Contingent Resources Reconciliation (MMbbl)

Category

2C (MMbbl)

Oil

Gas

Condensate

(MMbbl)

(PJ)

(MMbbl)

Contingent

Resources

at

31

1.4

128.8

0.4

December 2017

Conversion to Reserves

0

0

0

Revisions

0.08

0

0

Extensions & Discoveries

0.21

0

0

Acquisition & Divestments

-0.9

-34.8

-0.3

Contingent

Resources

at

31

0.8

94.1

0.1

December 2018

The decrease in Contingent Resources during the financial year was due to the divestment of Australian assets, namely the Taunton oilfield and the Maitland gas field. Both deterministic and probabilistic methods at the field level have been used to estimate Contingent Resources. Contingent Resources are not adjusted for risk. Numbers may not add due to rounding.

Manora Oil Field

The Manora Oil Field was discovered in November 2009 and produced first oil in November 2014. At the end of 2018, Manora had produced 14.36 million barrels of oil gross from 14 wells averaging 6,397 bopd gross in 2018. The field produced with a 77.5% water cut in 2018 and currently has five water injection wells to dispose of produced water and provide reservoir pressure support in the deeper reservoirs.

Tap has a 30% interest in the Manora Oil Field located in Block G1/48. The Field is located in the 161.14 Km2 North Kra Production Area.

Qualified Petroleum Reserves and Resources Evaluator Statement

Tap's Reserve and Contingent Resource estimate is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by a qualified petroleum reserves and resources evaluator. The Reserves and Resources Statement as a whole has been approved by Mr. Denis Bouclin B.A.Sc. (Hons), B.A.Sc. (Engineering), P.Eng. Mr. Bouclin is a part-time employee of the Company, with more than 25 years relevant experience in the petroleum industry and is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) and The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE). Mr. Bouclin has consented in writing to the inclusion of information in this report in the form and context in which it appears.

Tap's Reserve and Contingent Resource estimates in this Annual Report were prepared in accordance with the SPE Petroleum Resources Management System 2007. The governance arrangements for the reporting of hydrocarbon reserves and resources are based on the Company's Reserves Committee Charter and Terms of Reference (available for viewing on the Company's website).

Reserves and Contingent Resources have been estimated using both deterministic and probabilistic methods. Reserves and Contingent Resources are aggregated by arithmetic summation by category. Reference point for measurement of Reserves is the point of sales which is the sales meter on the Manora Princess FSO.

The information in this announcement relating to net (30 percent) oil reserves for the Manora Field, Gulf of Thailand as of 31 December 2018 for the G1/48 joint venture is based on information in the Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) report dated 26 February 2019 compiled by Mr. Philip S. (Scott) Frost. Mr. Frost is qualified in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.41 and has consented to the inclusion of such information in this announcement in the form and context in which it appears. Mr. Frost is a full-time employee of NSAI, with more than 30 years relevant experience in the petroleum industry; is a member of the SPE; and is a licensed Professional Engineer in the State of Texas, United States of America.

Investor enquiries

Chris Newton

Derrick Wan

Executive Chairman

Commercial Manager

Phone: +618 9485 1000

Phone: +618 9485 1000

Disclaimer

Tap Oil Limited published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 03:55:11 UTC
