Tap Oil : Appointment of Director

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Tap Oil Limited ABN 89 068 572 341 Level 2, 190 St Georges Terrace 28 August 2018 Perth WA 6000 Australia ASX:TAP

Appointment of Director

T: +61 8 9485 1000

F: +61 8 9485 1060

E:info@tapoil.com.au

www.tapoil.com.au

Tap Oil Limited ("Tap" or the "Company") advises that pursuant to the Implementation Agreement with Risco Energy Investments (SEA) Limited ("Risco") announced to the market on 9 August 2018, Tap had agreed to appoint a nominee of Risco to the Board once Risco acquired voting power in Tap of at least 30%.

Accordingly, Mr Chris Newton has been appointed as a non-executive director of the Company,

effectively immediately. INVESTOR ENQUIRIES Damon Neaves Chris Bath Chairman CFO & General Manager +61 8 9485 1000 +61 8 9485 1000

ASX TAP_Appointment of Chris Newton_27 August 2018_369616_1

Page 1