Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Tap Oil Limited    TAP   AU000000TAP1

TAP OIL LIMITED (TAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/27
0.091 AUD   --.--%
12:32aTAP OIL : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
12:32aTAP OIL : Appointment of Director
PU
08/27TAP OIL : Change in Substantial Shareholding
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tap Oil : Appointment of Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 12:32am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Tap Oil Limited

ABN 89 068 572 341

Level 2, 190 St Georges Terrace

28 August 2018

Perth WA 6000

Australia

ASX:TAP

Appointment of Director

  • T: +61 8 9485 1000

  • F: +61 8 9485 1060

  • E:info@tapoil.com.au

www.tapoil.com.au

Tap Oil Limited ("Tap" or the "Company") advises that pursuant to the Implementation Agreement with Risco Energy Investments (SEA) Limited ("Risco") announced to the market on 9 August 2018, Tap had agreed to appoint a nominee of Risco to the Board once Risco acquired voting power in Tap of at least 30%.

Accordingly, Mr Chris Newton has been appointed as a non-executive director of the Company,

effectively immediately.

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Damon Neaves

Chris Bath

Chairman

CFO & General Manager

+61 8 9485 1000

+61 8 9485 1000

ASX TAP_Appointment of Chris Newton_27 August 2018_369616_1

Page 1

Disclaimer

Tap Oil Limited published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 22:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAP OIL LIMITED
12:32aTAP OIL : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
12:32aTAP OIL : Appointment of Director
PU
08/27TAP OIL : Change in Substantial Shareholding
PU
08/24TAP OIL : Replacement Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/20TAP OIL : Extension of offer period - Morgans Financial Limited
PU
08/20TAP OIL : Extension of offer period
PU
08/20TAP OIL : Change in Substantial Shareholding
PU
08/17TAP OIL : Proposal received from Northern Gulf Petroleum
PU
08/15TAP OIL : Trading Halt
PU
08/14TAP OIL : Update on Manora liftings and revenue
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Double Digit Opportunities Coming In Oil 
2015Global beer stocks higher after A-B reports 
2015TODAY'S MARKET : Beer Margins, Big Tech Under Pressure, Retailers Surge 
2015ZACKS' BEAR OF THE DAY : Molson Coors 
2015Coca-Cola, PepsiCo Continue To See Pain With Strong Dollar, Lagging Demand 
Chart TAP OIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tap Oil Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAP OIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Chris Bath General Manager, CFO & Co-Secretary
Damon Andrew Neaves Chairman
Govert van Ek Non-Executive Director
Kamarudin bin Baba Non-Executive Director
Shannon Louise Coates Co-Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAP OIL LIMITED65.45%29
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.26%83 729
CNOOC LTD21.93%73 806
EOG RESOURCES8.85%67 419
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.22%60 398
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED1.22%42 690
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.