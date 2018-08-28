Tap Oil : Appointment of Director

|
28 August 2018
Appointment of Director
Tap Oil Limited ("Tap" or the "Company") advises that pursuant to the Implementation Agreement with Risco Energy Investments (SEA) Limited ("Risco") announced to the market on 9 August 2018, Tap had agreed to appoint a nominee of Risco to the Board once Risco acquired voting power in Tap of at least 30%.
Accordingly, Mr Chris Newton has been appointed as a non-executive director of the Company,
effectively immediately.
