Tap Oil : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

Tap Oil Limited

ACN/ARSN

068 572 341

1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Thomas Leo Soulsby n/a The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on 03/09/2018 The previous notice was given to the company on 03/09/2018 The previous notice was dated 31/08/2018

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (4) Consideration given in relation to change (5) Class (6) and number of securities affected Person's votes affected

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association Risco Energy Investments (SEA) Limited ("REI") Soulsby has ceased to be an associate of Suncastle on 3 Sept 2018 by operation of s12(2) of the Corporation Act upon termination of the Cooperation Deed dated 1 May 2018 between Soulsby and Suncastle Suncastle Equities, Inc. ("Suncastle") Soulsby has ceased to be an associate of Suncastle on 3 Sept 2018 by operation of s12(2) of the Corporation Act upon termination of the Cooperation Deed dated 1 May 2018 between Soulsby and Suncastle

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Thomas Leo Soulsby #04-04, The Ladyhill 1 Lady Hill Rd, Singapore 258670

Signature

print name

Thomas Leo Soulsby

capacity

sign here

date

03/Sept/2018

