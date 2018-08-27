Tap Oil : Change in Substantial Shareholding

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
ACN/ARSN
Tap Oil Limited 068 572 341
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Risco Energy Investments (SEA) Limited ("REI")
Name
Suncastle Equities, Inc.("Suncastle")Thomas Leo Soulsby
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
N/A
There was a change in the interests of the
substantial holder on
24/08/2018
The previous notice was given to the company on
21/08/2018
The previous notice was dated
21/08/2018
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Ordinary Shares
137,273,156
32.23%
141,556,359
33.23%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of change
Person whose relevant interest changed
Nature of change (6)
Consideration given in relation to change (7)
Class and number of securities affected
Person's votes affected
22-Aug-2018
REI and Suncastle
BUY
$51,597.00
567,000 Ordinary Shares
567,000
23-Aug-2018
REI and Suncastle
BUY
$179,448.18
1,971,958 Ordinary Shares
1,971,958
24-Aug-2018
REI and Suncastle
BUY
$158,726.30
1,744,245 Ordinary Shares
1,744,245
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of securities
Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)
Nature of relevant interest (6)
Class and number of securities
Person's votes
REI
REI
REI
REI is the registered holder of the securities
141,556,359 Ordinary Shares
141,556,359
Suncastle
REI
REI
By operation of s608(3) of the Corporations Act, Suncastle has a relevant interest in any securities REI has
141,556,359 Ordinary Shares
141,556,359
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
REI
Morgan & Morgan Building Pasea Estate Road Town Tortola British Virgin Islands
Suncastle
Vanterpool Plaza, 2nd Floor, Wickhams Cay I, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands
Thomas Leo Soulsby
#04-04, The Ladyhill 1 Lady Hill Rd, Singapore 258670
Signature
print name
Thomas Leo Soulsby
capacity
Authorised signatory
sign here
date
26/ 08 / 2018
