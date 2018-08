Tap Oil : Change in Substantial Shareholding

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

Tap Oil Limited 068 572 341

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Risco Energy Investments (SEA) Limited ("REI")

Name

Suncastle Equities, Inc. ("Suncastle") Thomas Leo Soulsby

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

N/A

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 24/08/2018 The previous notice was given to the company on 21/08/2018 The previous notice was dated 21/08/2018 2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary Shares 137,273,156 32.23% 141,556,359 33.23%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (6) Consideration given in relation to change (7) Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected 22-Aug-2018 REI and Suncastle BUY $51,597.00 567,000 Ordinary Shares 567,000 23-Aug-2018 REI and Suncastle BUY $179,448.18 1,971,958 Ordinary Shares 1,971,958 24-Aug-2018 REI and Suncastle BUY $158,726.30 1,744,245 Ordinary Shares 1,744,245

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Nature of relevant interest (6) Class and number of securities Person's votes REI REI REI REI is the registered holder of the securities 141,556,359 Ordinary Shares 141,556,359 Suncastle REI REI By operation of s608(3) of the Corporations Act, Suncastle has a relevant interest in any securities REI has 141,556,359 Ordinary Shares 141,556,359

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address REI Morgan & Morgan Building Pasea Estate Road Town Tortola British Virgin Islands Suncastle Vanterpool Plaza, 2nd Floor, Wickhams Cay I, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands Thomas Leo Soulsby #04-04, The Ladyhill 1 Lady Hill Rd, Singapore 258670

Signature

print name

Thomas Leo Soulsby

capacity

Authorised signatory

sign here

date

26/ 08 / 2018

