Tap Oil : Corporate Governance Statement

Corporate Governance Statement 29 March 2019 APPROACH TO GOVERNANCE Tap Oil Limited (Tap) is committed to conducting business in accordance with a high standard of corporate governance. The Board considers that good corporate governance is important to the creation of shareholder value and also assists in delivering against stakeholder expectations. This Corporate Governance Statement outlines the key principles and practices the Board has adopted for its corporate governance framework. These principles and practices are reviewed regularly and revised as appropriate to reflect changes in law and developments in corporate governance. In establishing its corporate governance framework, the Board has considered and reports against the Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (3rd Edition) as published by the ASX Corporate Governance Council ("ASX Corporate Governance Principles"). This Corporate Governance Statement summarises the corporate governance practices and procedures that were in place throughout the financial year commencing 1 January 2017 to the date of this statement. In addition to the information contained in this statement, the Company's website (www.tapoil.com.au) contains a dedicated corporate governance section which includes copies of the key corporate governance policies adopted by the Company. This Corporate Governance Statement was approved by the Board and is current as at 29 March 2019. PRINCIPLE 1: LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT Recommendation 1.1 Role of Board and Management The Constitution provides that the business of the Company is to be managed by or under the direction of the Board. The roles and responsibilities of the Board are formalised in the Board Charter. The Board considers that its prime responsibility is to oversee the business activities and management of Tap and its subsidiaries (the Group) for the benefit of shareholders. An extract from the Board Charter listing the Board's responsibilities is set out below: RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE BOARD OF TAP OIL LIMITED The key responsibilities of the Board of Tap are to: •contribute to and approve strategy and performance objectives developed by management; •contribute to the ideas for the growth of the Group; •guide and monitor the businesses of the companies within the Group; •establish corporate governance standards; •ensure appropriate policies, procedures and systems are in place to: (i)monitor performance and reporting; and (ii)manage risk and internal control; •monitor and oversee the work of the boards of subsidiaries of Tap, including monitoring the implementation by subsidiary boards of the policies and decisions of the Board; •approve and monitor budgets, major investments and projects; •facilitate the appointment of additional Directors (who shall stand for election at the next annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders) and approve succession plans; •review and monitor the composition of the Board and succession plans to ensure there is an appropriate mix of skills, expertise and experience; •assess the performance of the Board as a whole and the contributions of individual Directors; •appoint the Managing Director (or equivalent) and approve succession plans and remuneration of senior management; •ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations; •establish ethical, environmental and health and safety standards for the Group's operations and people; and •establish appropriate committees to assist the Board in the discharge of its responsibilities and oversee such committees. Responsibility for management of the Group's business activities is delegated to the Managing Director (or equivalent), who is accountable to the Board. As at the date of this statement, management of the Group's business activities is delegated to the Executive Chairman, Mr Chris Newton. This responsibility and authority is subject to a delegation of authority. Matters beyond the scope of the delegation of authority require Board approval. An extract from the Board Charter listing management's responsibilities is set out below. The Directors of the Company may seek independent professional advice at the expense of the Company when the advice is necessary for them to discharge their responsibilities as Directors. This is subject to prior written consent of the Chair (which is not to be unreasonably withheld). RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT The key responsibilities of management are to: •contribute ideas for the growth and strategy of the Group; •assume and exercise the powers and perform the duties from time to time vested in management by the Board; •implement the decisions and strategies as determined by the Board; •manage the day to day activities of the Group; •develop corporate strategy, performance objectives, budgets, financial plans and proposals for major projects for consideration and approval by the Board; •manage the financial and investment decisions of the Group; •lead negotiations in relation to material transactions; •manage staff recruitment, deployment and dismissals; •manage investor relations and represent the Company in the community and with the government; and •protect the assets of the Group. A copy of the Board and Management Responsibilities document is available in the Corporate Governance Section of the Company's website. Recommendation 1.2 Director Checks The Company has in place a policy that it will endeavour to perform background checks on all potential Directors. These may include a check on a person's character, experience, education, criminal record and bankruptcy history. Potential Directors are required to provide their consent for the Company to conduct any background or other checks and also acknowledge that they will have sufficient time available to fulfil their responsibilities as a Director of the Company. During the 2018 financial year, Messrs Kamarudin Baba, Damon Neaves, Chris Newton, Zane Lewis and Dr David King were appointed to the Board. Mr Neaves subsequently resigned as a Director on 25 September 2018. Background checks were not considered necessary for Mr Newton and Mr Baba given Mr Newton's previous directorship position with the Company and Mr Baba's appointment as a nominee Director of one of the Company's largest shareholders Northern Gulf Petroleum Holdings Limited, however the Company undertook the background checks for each of Messrs Neaves, King and Lewis, in accordance with this policy. Details pertaining to the skills, qualifications and experience of each Director are displayed on the Company's website and on pages 7 - 9 of the Directors' Report contained within the Company's 2018 Annual Report. Newly appointed Directors must stand for election at the next AGM of the Company. The Notice of Meeting for the AGM provides Shareholders with information about each Director standing for election or re-election including details regarding the length of their tenure, relevant skill and experience. Each of Messrs Chris Newton, Zane Lewis and Dr David King will stand for election at the Company's 2019 AGM. Recommendation 1.3 Written Agreement with each Director and Senior Executive All Directors are engaged by the Company under letters of appointment and senior management are engaged under executive service contracts. These address the roles and responsibilities of the individual. Details of the letters of appointment and executive service contracts for senior management are provided in the Remuneration Report within the Annual Report. Recommendation 1.4 Company Secretary The appointment and removal of a Company Secretary is a matter for decision by the Board. The Company Secretary is accountable directly to the Board (through the Chairman) on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the Board. This arrangement is formalised in the Company Secretary's services contract. On 28 August 2017, Ms Shannon Coates was appointed as joint Company Secretary to Mr Chris Bath. Mr Bath subsequently resigned as Company Secretary on 19 October 2018. Further details of the Company Secretaries are set out in the Annual Report. Recommendation 1.5 Diversity Policy The Company has adopted a Diversity Policy, a copy of which is available on the Company's website, which aims to develop a diverse and flexible workforce that possesses the required expertise and competence to achieve the Company's strategic objectives. This involves recognising and valuing the unique contribution people can make because of their individual backgrounds, different skills, experiences and perspectives. Diversity may result from a range of factors including gender, ethnicity, religion, culture, language, sexual orientation, disability and age. The Diversity Policy includes a requirement for the Board to set measurable diversity objectives and monitor the Company's progress in achieving them. However given the Company's current size, the Board has opted not to set specific measurable objectives. Whilst the Board of the Company endorses the concept of gender diversity, unless the Company's size has grown to a point where fully implementing specific measurable objectives will become more meaningful, the Company will, in accordance with its Diversity Policy, continue to recruit the best person for each role, regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, relationship status or any other irrelevant factor not applicable to the position. The following table shows the number of men and women across the organisation as at 31 December 2018. Total No. of Men % Men No. of Women % Women Board1 5 5 100% 0 0% Management2 2 2 100% 0 0% Employees3 5 1 20% 4 80% 1Including Executive Chairman 2Management is defined as those employees who are key management personnel but not board members 3Excluding Executive Chairman and Management (not an FTE basis) Recommendation 1.6 Board Performance Assessment Improvement in Board processes and effectiveness is a continuing objective and the primary purpose of Board evaluation is to identify ways to improve performance. The Board is responsible for developing a process for evaluating the performance of the Board as a whole. The evaluation is carried out internally and involves applying best practice criteria to the Board's responsibilities. The evaluation also takes into consideration benchmarking of progress towards goals set out in Tap's business plan and regular assessment of results compared with budgets and forecasts. Evaluations also consider the effectiveness of Board member interaction and the contributions made by individual Directors. The Board did not conduct a performance evaluation of the Board and Directors during the 2018 financial year given the significant Board changes that occurred during and since the end of that year. Recommendation 1.7 Performance Evaluation of Senior Management The process for evaluating the performance of senior management (including the Managing Director (or equivalent) is summarised in the Remuneration Report commencing on page 12 of the Directors' Report contained in the 2018 Annual Report. Given the significant Board changes that occurred during 2018, annual performance reviews for the 2018 financial year have not been undertaken in accordance with the process described in the Directors' Report. In late 2018, while setting the FY2019 Budget, the Board agreed KPI's for senior management linked to business objectives and shareholder value. PRINCIPLE 2: STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE The Company's Constitution provides for a minimum of three Directors and a maximum of ten Directors. The Directors who held office during and since the financial year and the term of their appointment at the date of this Corporate Governance Statement are: Name Position Date of Appointment Christopher Newton Non-Executive Director 31 January 2018, ceased 25 May 2018, re- appointed 27 August 2018. Govert van Ek Non-Executive Director 31 January 2018 Kamarudin Baba Non-Executive Director 6 February 2018 Damon Neaves Non-Executive Director 1 May 2018; ceased 28 September 2018 Zane Lewis Non-Executive Director 25 September 2018 David King Non-Executive Director 18 October 2018 Blaine Ulmer Non-Executive Director 1 February 2018; ceased 13 April 2018 James Menzies Executive Director 27 May 2016; ceased 31 January 2018 Thomas Soulsby Non-Executive Director 1 January 2016; ceased 31 January 2018 Christopher Newton Alternate to Thomas Soulsby 1 January 2016; ceased as alternate 31 January 2018 Peter Mansell Non-Executive Director 27 May 2016; ceased 31 January 2018 Andrea Hall Non-Executive Director 18 October 2016; ceased 31 January 2018 Frank Sreesangkom Non-Executive Director 27 May 2016; ceased 6 February 2018 Pantaporn Panyarporn Alternate to Frank Sreesangkom 14 March 2017; ceased 6 February 2018 The Board has the ability under the Company's Constitution to delegate its powers and responsibilities to committees of the Board. During the year, the Board operated the following committee to assist in the discharge of its responsibilities: •Audit and Risk Committee; •Nominations and Remuneration Committee; •Reserves Committee; and •Takeovers Committee (established specifically to deal with the unconditional on-market takeover bid by Risco Energy Investments (SEA) Limited). Further details of membership and meetings of these Committees are set out in the 2018 Annual Report. On 15 October 2018, due to the size of the Board and the stage of the Company's operations, the Board resolved to cease operation of the Audit and Risk Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Takeovers Committee and that the responsibilities of these committees be discharged by the full Board, in accordance with the relevant committee charter. The Board considered this would enhance overall efficiency and effectiveness of the Board. Recommendation 2.2 Board Skills Matrix The Company has in place a process to assist in identifying areas of focus and maintaining an appropriate and diverse mix in its membership by utilising a Board Skills Matrix. The Board Skills Matrix is reviewed by the Board annually, or when considering new Director appointments. The Board Skills Matrix sets out the mix of skills, experience and expertise that the Board currently has and is looking to achieve for Board membership. As well as general skills expected for Board membership, the matrix includes skills or professional qualifications in areas such as law, risk and compliance, finance/accounting, resource industry experience, South East Asia experience, business development skills, debt and capital markets. Other than finance/accounting, each of these areas is currently represented by the Board collectively. The Board benefits from a combination of the Directors' individual This is an excerpt of the original content. Attachments Original document

