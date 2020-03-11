Log in
TAP OIL LIMITED

(TAP)
Tap Oil : G1/48 Concession Gulf of Thailand JV Restructuring

03/11/2020 | 06:39pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

G1/48 Concession Gulf of Thailand Joint Venture Restructuring

Tap Oil Limited (Tap or the Company) provides the following update on the joint venture over the G1/48 Concession in the Gulf of Thailand (Concession), which includes the Manora Oil Field Production Area and is operated by MP G1 (Thailand) Limited (Operator), a subsidiary of Mubadala Petroleum Limited.

Northern Gulf Petroleum has agreed to transfer its 10% shareholding in the G1/48 Manora block to the operator Mubadala Petroleum G1 (Thailand) Limited (Operator).

As a joint venture party, Tap has consented to this transfer. The transfer will become effective upon the execution of the relevant supplementary Concession pursuant to the Thailand Petroleum Act BE 2514, 1971 (as amended from time to time).

Upon finalisation of the transfer, the interests in the Concession will be:

Tap Energy (Thailand) Pty Limited

30%

MP G1 (Thailand) Limited

70% and Operator

Disclaimer

Tap Oil Limited published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 22:38:08 UTC
