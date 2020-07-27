Tap Oil : June 2020 Quarterly Report

During the June Quarter, production decreased due to natural decline and production curtailment in May because of oil marketing issues and FSO storage limitations.

Gross production for the June Quarter was 410.9 MSTB (Tap's share 123 MSTB). The average quarterly gross production rate was 4,515 bopd (Tap's share 1,355 bopd). Cumulative field production to 30 June 2020 was 17.2 MMSTB gross (Tap's share 5.16 MMSTB).

The G1/48 concession comprises the Manora Oil Field under production license and the Reservation Area within the concession.

Tap holds a 30% direct interest in the G1/48 concession in the northern Gulf of Thailand. This concession is operated by MP G1 (Thailand) Limited (Mubadala Petroleum).

On 14 May 2020, the Operator of the Manora Oil Field, Mubadala Petroleum commenced a development drilling and workover program that was completed post quarter end on 4 July 2020. The 54 day campaign using the Valaris 115 jack-up drilling rig, comprised four new development wells (MNA-25,MNA-26H, MNA- 27, MNA-28) and the workover of two existing wells (MNA-7,MNA-15).

The program was completed with no lost time incidents, 8.5 % under budget and 2.5 days ahead of schedule. This was an exceptional achievement in a very challenging health, safety, operating and logistics environment given the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The total cost of the program is estimated at approximately US$15.08 million (US$4.52 million net to Tap).

All wells were on stream by 14 July 2020 adding over 4,500 bopd gross to total field production capacity with Manora now capable of producing around 9,500 bopd gross. Some key highlights of the highly successful campaign include:

MNA-25 is now the new crestal development well for the 600 series oil reservoirs in the Central Fault Block (CFB).

MNA-26H is a horizontal well which will produce otherwise undrained oil in the high-quality370-10 reservoir of the Eastern Fault Block (EFB).

MNA-27 is now the crestal well for the prolific 490 series reservoirs in the EFB.

