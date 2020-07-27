Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Tap Oil Limited    TAP   AU000000TAP1

TAP OIL LIMITED

(TAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/24
0.085 AUD   +1.19%
12:15aTAP OIL : Asset value review and restoration provisions
PU
12:15aTAP OIL : June 2020 Quarterly Report
PU
03/11TAP OIL : G1/48 Concession Gulf of Thailand JV Restructuring
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tap Oil : June 2020 Quarterly Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 12:15am EDT

24 July 2020

Quarterly Report

For the Quarter ended 30 June 2020

Highlights

  • US$26.66 million of cash on hand (including Tap's share of joint venture cash) as at 30 June 2020
  • Manora production during the June 2020 quarter (June Quarter) averaged 4,515 bopd (Tap's share 1,355 bopd)
  • Cumulative Manora gross production reached 17.2 MMSTB (Tap's share 5.16 MMSTB) as at 30 June 2020
  • Two liftings during the June Quarter totalling 142,320 bbls (Tap's share), and one subsequent to June Quarter end of 78,000 bbls (Tap's share)
  • Tap's cash receipts from two liftings (after hedges) received during the June Quarter of
    US$5.07 million at an average price of US$35.63/bbl
  • Development wells and well workover campaign successfully executed on schedule and within budget
  • Hedging program for July and September cargoes executed

| P a g e 1

24 July 2020

Tap Oil Limited (ASX:TAP) (Tap or the Company) provides the following updated on its activities for the June Quarter.

Revenue

Cash receipts for the June Quarter were US$5.07 million from two liftings, made in April 2020 and May 2020. Cash receipts were lower compared to the quarter ending March 2020 (March Quarter) due to a decreased realised oil price. The average realised oil price was US$35.63/bbl for the June Quarter, being 45.8% lower compared to the March Quarter.

SALES REVENUE*

Mar Qtr

June Qtr

Qtly %

(Tap's Share)

US$'000

US$'000

Change

Comment

Manora Crude Receipts - net

10,088

5,071

(49.7%)

Decrease primarily due to realised oil price

decline.

Other Receipts

107

54

(49.5%)

Timing of receipt of interest on term deposits.

Total Cash Receipts

10,195

5,125

(49.7%)

Average realised oil price

65.78

35.63

(45.8%)

(US$/bbl*)

*Includes Realised Hedge Gains/ (Losses)

PRODUCTION AND LIFTING

VOLUMES

Qtly %

(Tap's Share)

Mar Qtr

June Qtr

Change

Comment

Manora Crude Production

151,050

123,265

(18.4%)

(bbls)

Production decrease due to production

Manora Daily Average

1,660

1,355

(18.24%)

curtailment in May and natural decline

Production (bopd)

Manora Crude Lifting (bbls)

75,290

142,319

89.0%

There were two liftings in the June Quarter

and one lifting in the March Quarter

Manora inventory1 (bbls)

113,909

93,763

(17.7%)

As at quarter end.

1. Reconciliation between production and inventory won't be exact due to shrinkage.

| P a g e 2

24 July 2020

Production

Gulf of Thailand - Manora Oil Field

Offshore Thailand

(Tap 30%)

Tap holds a 30% direct interest in the G1/48 concession in the northern Gulf of Thailand. This concession is operated by MP G1 (Thailand) Limited (Mubadala Petroleum).

The G1/48 concession comprises the Manora Oil Field under production license and the Reservation Area within the concession.

Gross production for the June Quarter was 410.9 MSTB (Tap's share 123 MSTB). The average quarterly gross production rate was 4,515 bopd (Tap's share 1,355 bopd). Cumulative field production to 30 June 2020 was 17.2 MMSTB gross (Tap's share 5.16 MMSTB).

During the June Quarter, production decreased due to natural decline and production curtailment in May because of oil marketing issues and FSO storage limitations.

Development

Gulf of Thailand - Manora Oil Field

Offshore Thailand

(Tap 30%)

Figure 1: Location Map of Manora Production Licence and

G1/48 Reservation Areas

On 14 May 2020, the Operator of the Manora Oil Field, Mubadala Petroleum commenced a development drilling and workover program that was completed post quarter end on 4 July 2020. The 54 day campaign using the Valaris 115 jack-up drilling rig, comprised four new development wells (MNA-25,MNA-26H, MNA- 27, MNA-28) and the workover of two existing wells (MNA-7,MNA-15).

The program was completed with no lost time incidents, 8.5 % under budget and 2.5 days ahead of schedule. This was an exceptional achievement in a very challenging health, safety, operating and logistics environment given the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The total cost of the program is estimated at approximately US$15.08 million (US$4.52 million net to Tap).

All wells were on stream by 14 July 2020 adding over 4,500 bopd gross to total field production capacity with Manora now capable of producing around 9,500 bopd gross. Some key highlights of the highly successful campaign include:

MNA-25 is now the new crestal development well for the 600 series oil reservoirs in the Central Fault Block (CFB).

MNA-26H is a horizontal well which will produce otherwise undrained oil in the high-quality370-10 reservoir of the Eastern Fault Block (EFB).

MNA-27 is now the crestal well for the prolific 490 series reservoirs in the EFB.

| P a g e 3

24 July 2020

MNA-28 also intersected the thick, high quality 490 series oil reservoirs high to prognosis and is a key additional oil producer.

MNA-15 well, which had been shut-in, had a new electrical submersible pump (ESP) installed and commenced production at around 500 bopd gross.

MNA-7 was converted to a water injection well to add an estimated 8,000 bwpd water disposal capacity required for the forecast ramp-up of production.

Gross crude oil liftings of 1,460,000 bbls (438,000 bbls net to Tap) have been scheduled between July and December 2020.

At mid-July 2020 production, including all new wells was constrained to around 7,000 bopd gross until early September 2020 due to Manora FSO crude oil storage capacity constraints.

Exploration

Gulf of Thailand - Manora Oil Field

Offshore Thailand

(Tap 30%)

A portfolio of near field exploration opportunities has been evaluated, inventorised and ranked. While prospect DEF located 4.3 km north-northeast of the Manora Platform is the top ranked exploration prospect, no further exploration drilling is planned in the current oil price environment with the current focus being to reduce costs while optimising and accelerating production of Manora field reserves.

Myanmar

Block M-7 Moattama Basin, Offshore Myanmar

Tap 95% Operator

Block M-7 is located in the Moattama basin, offshore Myanmar.

Tap has met with its exit obligations and finalised its exit with the closing down of the two Singapore companies that held the interest on 6 July 2020.

| P a g e 4

24 July 2020

Exploration, Development, Operating & Other Expenditures

Tap Share

Tap Share

Mar Qtr

June Qtr

US$'000

US$'000

Exploration & Appraisal

2,163

176

Development, Plant & Equipment

442

2,485

Total Capital Expenditure

2,605

2,661

Manora Production Costs *

4,901

2,888

Other expenses **

470

399

Total Expenditure

7,976

5,948

  • Includes operating costs, royalties, marketing costs, insurance, inventory movements. Excludes depreciation and amortisation charges.
  • Includes staff costs and G&A costs.

Year to date, Manora operating cash costs are circa US$27.29 /bbl including royalty, insurance and marketing costs.

Financial & Corporate

Cash Position

Tap's cash position at 30 June 2020 was US$26.656 million. Cash includes Tap's share of cash held in joint ventures, which at the end of the June quarter was US$4.12 million.

Cash Position

Jun'19

Sept'19

Dec'19

Mar'20

Jun'20

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

Cash on hand *

31,540

30,885

26,659

28,945

26,656

Debt

-

-

-

-

-

Net Cash/(Debt)

31,540

30,885

26,659

28,945

26,656

* Cash on hand includes Tap's share of cash held in joint ventures.

Hedging

During the quarter, the Tap Board resolved to execute the following commodity hedges for the quarter:

  • 37,500 bbls of swaps at a fixed price of US$35.5/bbl for the month of July 2020
  • 27,000 bbls of swaps at a fixed price of US$36.20/bbl for the month of September 2020

Subsequent to 30 June 2020 the Tap Board resolved to execute the following commodity hedge:

  • 18,000bbls of swaps at a fixed Dubai crude oil price of US$41.15/bbl for the month of September 2020

| P a g e 5

24 July 2020

Share Rights

3,442,549 Performance Rights and 442,549 Retention Rights (together, referred to as Share Rights) were issued during the June Quarter. The Share Rights on issue are detailed in the table below and subject to meeting certain performance and vesting criteria, are each convertible into one (1) fully paid ordinary share in the capital of the Company (Share).

During the June Quarter, 255,000 Performance Rights with a measurement date of 22 May 2020 satisfied the requisite vesting criteria. The reminaing 765,000 did not meet the vesting criteria and are subject to re-test on 31 December 2020 (refer to Note 1 below for details).

As at the June Quarter end, the total 8,681,421 Share Rights (excluding the abovementioned 225,000 vested Performance Rights) on issue comprise:

Number

Class

Vesting Date

2,939,7771

Performance Rights

31 December 2020

713,807

Performance Rights

01 January 2021

1,184,777

Retention Rights

31 March 2021

2,167,224

Performance Rights

31 December 2021

1,177,224

Retention Rights

31 March 2022

249,306

Performance Rights

31 December 2022

249,306

Retention Rights

31 March 2023

Notes:

1. This figure includes the 765,000 Performance Rights that did not meet vesting criteria on 22 May 2020 and are subject to re-test on 31 December 2020.

Authorised by the Board of Tap Oil Limited.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor Enquiries:

Chris Newton

Derrick Wan

Chairman

Commercial Manager

Phone: +61 8 9485

1000

Phone: +61 8 9485 1000

Abbreviations and Definitions

Please refer to Tap Limited's Annual Report Glossary or Glossary and Definitions on Tap's website for explanations of any abbreviationsused in this report.

Unless otherwise noted, this Quarterly Report is presented in USdollars.

Investor Relations

Information contained on Tap's website is regularly updated and includes recent ASX announcements and investor

presentation. Tap encourages all interested stakeholders to visit www.tapoil.com,au.

Disclaimer

This report contains some references to forward looking assumptions, estimates and outcomes. These are uncertain by the nature of the business and no assurance can be given by Tap that its expectations, estimates and forecastoutcomes will be achieved.

| P a g e 6

Disclaimer

Tap Oil Limited published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 04:05:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TAP OIL LIMITED
12:15aTAP OIL : Asset value review and restoration provisions
PU
12:15aTAP OIL : June 2020 Quarterly Report
PU
03/11TAP OIL : G1/48 Concession Gulf of Thailand JV Restructuring
PU
03/10TAP OIL : Reserves and Contingent Resources Update
PU
03/05TAP OIL : Date of AGM and Closing Date for Director Nominations
PU
02/04TAP OIL : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
02/04TAP OIL : Appendix 2A (Conversion of Performance Rights)
PU
2019TAP OIL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2019TAP OIL : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
2019TAP OIL : Commodity Hedging Program
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 41,9 M - -
Net income 2019 34,3 M - -
Net cash 2019 11,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 1,43x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 25,8 M 25,8 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,11x
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 20,6%
Chart TAP OIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tap Oil Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Basil Newton Executive Chairman
Kamarudin bin Baba Non-Executive Director
Zane Robert Lewis Non-Executive Director
David William King Non-Executive Director
Shannon Louise Coates Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAP OIL LIMITED-26.09%26
CNOOC LIMITED-34.26%49 070
CONOCOPHILLIPS-38.06%43 197
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-41.45%28 544
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-41.93%21 466
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-34.15%16 434
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group