Tap Oil : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Tap Oil Limited ABN 89 068 572 341 Level 2, 190 St George's Terrace Perth WA 6000 Australia T: +61 8 9485 1000 F: +61 8 9485 1060 E: info@tapoil.com.au www.tapoil.com.au Dear Shareholder, On behalf of the Board of Tap Oil Limited (Tap) I am pleased to invite you to attend the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM) to be held on Wednesday, 15 May 2019 at 11.00am (AWST) at Ground Floor, Parmelia House, 191 St Georges Terrace, Perth, Western Australia. Enclosed is the Notice of Meeting setting out the business of the AGM. For further details on the resolutions proposed at the AGM refer to the accompanying Explanatory Statement. I urge all Shareholders to read this material carefully before voting on the proposed resolutions. If you are not able to attend the AGM, I encourage you to appoint a proxy to attend and vote on your behalf. You may appoint a proxy by: •Going online to the share registry's website at www.linkmarketservices.com.au;or •Completing the enclosed proxy form. To be valid, your proxy form or electronic proxy instructions must be received by no later than 11.00am (AWST) on 13 May 2019. If you plan to attend the AGM, please bring the enclosed proxy form to assist us in registering your attendance. Shareholders are invited to join the Board for light refreshments at the conclusion of the AGM. On behalf of the Directors of Tap, we look forward to seeing you at the AGM. Yours sincerely Chris Newton Executive Chairman 15 April 2019 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 11.00am (AWST) 15 May 2019 Ground Floor, Parmelia House, 191 St Georges Terrace, Perth, Western Australia Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting Notice is given that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Tap Oil Limited ABN 89 068 572 341 (Company) will be held at Ground floor, Parmelia House, 191 St Georges Terrace, Perth, Western Australia on 15 May 2019 at 11.00am (AWST). The Explanatory Statement that accompanies and forms part of this Notice of Annual General Meeting describes the business to be considered at the Meeting. Ordinary Business 1.Financial statements and reports To receive and consider the financial statements of the Company and its controlled entities, and the reports of the Directors and of the auditors, for the financial year ended 31 December 2018. 2.Resolution 1: Adoption of Remuneration Report To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a non-binding ordinary resolution: "That, the Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2018 be adopted." Voting prohibition In accordance with the Corporations Act, a vote must not be cast on this Resolution: (a)by or on behalf of a member of the Key Management Personnel for the Company, details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report, or a Closely Related Party of such a member, regardless of the capacity in which the votes are cast; or (b)by a person who is a member of the Key Management Personnel for the Company, or a Closely Related Party of such a member, as a proxy. However, a person described above may cast a vote on this Resolution as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either: (a)the voter is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; or (b)the voter is the Chair of the Meeting and the appointment of the Chair as proxy: (i)does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; and (ii)expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even if this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel for the Company. 3.Resolution 2: Election of Mr Chris Newton as a Director To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, Mr Chris Newton who was appointed as a director of the Company on 27 August 2018 and who retires in accordance with Clause 10.3(a) of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, offers himself for election, be elected as a Director of the Company." 4.Resolution 3: Election of Mr Zane Lewis as a Director To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, Mr Zane Lewis who was appointed as a director of the Company on 25 September 2018 and who retires in accordance with Clause 10.3(a) of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, offers himself for election, be elected as a Director of the Company." 1 5.Resolution 4: Election of Dr David King as a Director To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, Dr David King who was appointed as a director of the Company on 18 October 2018 and who retires in accordance with Clause 10.3(a) of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, offers himself for election, be elected as a Director of the Company." 6.Resolution 5: Approval of Share Rights Plan To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Exception 9 to ASX Listing Rule 7.2 and for all other purposes, shareholders approve the grant of share rights from time to time, and the subsequent issue of fully paid ordinary shares in the Company on the vesting of those rights, under the Tap Oil Limited Share Rights Plan (the terms and conditions of which are summarised in the Explanatory Statement accompanying this Notice)." Voting prohibition A vote must not be cast on this Resolution by a person appointed as a proxy if the proxy is either a member of the Key Management Personnel for the Company or any of their Closely Related Parties and the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution. However, a person described above may cast a vote on this Resolution if: (a)the person is the Chair of the Meeting; and (b)the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even if the resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel for the Company. Voting exclusion The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of: (a)a director of the Company (except one who is ineligible to participate in any employee incentive scheme of the Company); or (b)an associate of that person (or those persons). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: (a)it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or (b)it is cast by the Chair of the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides. 7.Resolution 6: Issue of Retention Rights to Executive Chairman To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, shareholders approve the grant of up to 2,096,173 Retention Rights, and the subsequent issue of fully paid ordinary shares in the Company on the vesting of those Retention Rights, to Mr Chris Newton or his nominee, under the Tap Oil Limited Share Rights Plan (the terms and conditions of which are summarised in the Explanatory Statement accompanying this Notice)." Voting prohibition A vote must not be cast on this Resolution by a person appointed as a proxy if the proxy is either a member of the Key Management Personnel for the Company or any of their Closely Related Parties and the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution. However, a person described above may cast a vote on this Resolution if: (a)the person is the Chair of the Meeting; and 2 (b)the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even if the resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel for the Company. Voting exclusion The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of: (a)any Director of the Company who is eligible to participate in the Tap Oil Limited Share Rights Plan; or (b)an associate of that person (or those persons). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: (a)it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or (b)it is cast by the Chair of the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides. 8.Resolution 7: Issue of Performance Rights to Executive Chairman To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, shareholders approve the grant of up to 2,096,173 Performance Rights, and the subsequent issue of fully paid ordinary shares in the Company on the vesting of those Performance Rights, to Mr Chris Newton or his nominee, under the Tap Oil Limited Share Rights Plan (the terms and conditions of which are summarised in the Explanatory Statement accompanying this Notice)." Voting prohibition A vote must not be cast on this Resolution by a person appointed as a proxy if the proxy is either a member of the Key Management Personnel for the Company or any of their Closely Related Parties and the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution. However, a person described above may cast a vote on this Resolution if: (a)the person is the Chair of the Meeting; and (b)the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even if the resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel for the Company. Voting exclusion The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of: (a)any Director of the Company who is eligible to participate in the Tap Oil Limited Share Rights Plan; or (b)an associate of that person (or those persons). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: (a)it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or (b)it is cast by the Chair of the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides. 9.Resolution 8: Amendments to Constitution To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution: "That the Constitution of the Company be amended as outlined in the Explanatory Statement accompanying this Notice, with effect from the close of the meeting." 3

