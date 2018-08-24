Tap Oil : Replacement Initial Director's Interest Notice

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Tap Oil Limited ABN 89 068 572 341 Level 2, 190 St Georges Terrace 24 August 2018 Perth WA 6000 Australia ASX:TAP

The Company notes that the original Appendix 3X - Initial Director's Interest Notice for Mr Damon Neaves lodged on 2 May 2018 omitted reference to 7,506 shares held by Mr Neaves since 2010, as trustee for his family trust.

The Company provides the following replacement Appendix 3X for Mr Damon Neaves to correct this error.

Damon Neaves Chris Bath Chairman CFO & General Manager +61 8 9485 1000 +61 8 9485 1000

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Tap Oil Limited

ABN

89 068 572 341

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Damon Andrew Neaves Date of appointment 1 May 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

7,506 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares held by Damon Neaves as trustee for the D A Neaves Family Trust.

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Number & class of Securities Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract Nil Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder (if issued securities) N/A No. and class of securities to which interest relates N/A

