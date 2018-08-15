Log in
TAP OIL LIMITED (TAP)
End-of-day quote  - 08/14
0.091 AUD   -1.09%
TAP OIL : Trading Halt
TAP OIL : Update on Manora liftings and revenue
TAP OIL : Change in substantial holding
Tap Oil : Trading Halt

08/15/2018 | 02:06am CEST

Market Announcement

15 August 2018

Tap Oil Limited - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Tap Oil Limited (the 'Company') will be placed in trading halt at the request of the Company, pending the release of an announcement by the Company. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 17 August 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Security Code:

TAP

Issued by

Isabelle Andrews

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

15 August 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

15 August 2018

Tap Oil Limited ABN 89 068 572 341

Level 2, 190 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000

Australia

Australian Securities Exchange Level 40, Central Park 152-158 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

Tap Oil Limited (ASX:TAP) (Tap) requests an immediate trading halt in respect of its securities.

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.1:

(a) Tap is seeking the trading halt pending the making of an announcement to the market in relation to a potential alternative change of control proposal for Tap;

  • (b) Tap requests the trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of trading on 17 August 2018 or Tap releasing an announcement to the market concerning that potential alternative change of control proposal; and

  • (c) Tap is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

For and on behalf of

Tap Oil Limited

Christopher Bath Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Tap Oil Limited published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 00:05:03 UTC
