Tap Oil : Update on Manora liftings and revenue

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Tap Oil Limited ABN 89 068 572 341 Level 2, 190 St Georges Terrace 14 August 2018 Perth WA 6000 Australia ASX:TAP

T: +61 8 9485 1000

F: +61 8 9485 1060

E:info@tapoil.com.au

www.tapoil.com.au

Update on Manora liftings and revenue

Highlights ▪ Production from the Manora Oil Field during July 2018 averaged ~7,200 bopd gross (~2,160 bopd net to Tap)

▪ Tap's share of the two oil liftings from the Manora Oil Field since 1 July 2018 is ~157,000 bbls, generating revenue of US$10.5 million after hedging losses

▪ The next oil lifting is scheduled for 4-6 September 2018

Tap Oil Limited ("Tap" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on production and liftings from the Manora Oil Field (Manora) since 1 July 2018.

Production from Manora during July 2018 averaged ~7,200 bopd gross (~2,160 bopd net to Tap). Since 1 July 2018, the Operator of Manora has completed two oil liftings on 3 July 2018 and 8 August 2018 for a total of ~523,000 bbls gross (~157,000 bbls net to Tap). Revenue generated from these two liftings is ~US$10.5 million (net to Tap, with the August lifting payable at the end of August), after hedging losses. Operator advises the current oil inventory as at 12 August 2018 aboard the FSO is ~230,000 bbls gross (~69,000 bbls net to Tap).

The Operator has advised the next lifting is scheduled for 4-6 September 2018 with ~250,000 bbls gross (~75,000 bbls net to Tap) to be lifted.

Production from new development wells MNA-20 and MNA-21 yielded ~2,000 bopd gross (~600 bopd net to Tap) during July, despite well MNA-21 experiencing an unexpected early water breakthrough in July. Production from Manora is expected to continue in line with the current 2P production profile for the remainder of 2018. With liftings scheduled for October and December Tap expects its financial position to continue to strengthen during the remainder of this year.

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Damon Neaves Chris Bath Chairman CFO & General Manager +61 8 9485 1000 +61 8 9485 1000

ASX_TAP_Production Update_14 August 2018_(369106_7)

Page 1