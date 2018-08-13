Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Tap Oil Limited    TAP   AU000000TAP1

TAP OIL LIMITED (TAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/13
0.092 AUD   --.--%
06:51pTAP OIL : Update on Manora liftings and revenue
PU
08/12TAP OIL : Change in substantial holding
PU
08/08TAP OIL : Variation of Offer - Morgans Financial Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tap Oil : Update on Manora liftings and revenue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 06:51pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Tap Oil Limited

ABN 89 068 572 341

Level 2, 190 St Georges Terrace

14 August 2018

Perth WA 6000

Australia

ASX:TAP

  • T: +61 8 9485 1000

  • F: +61 8 9485 1060

  • E:info@tapoil.com.au

www.tapoil.com.au

Update on Manora liftings and revenue

Highlights

  • Production from the Manora Oil Field during July 2018 averaged ~7,200 bopd gross (~2,160 bopd net to Tap)

  • Tap's share of the two oil liftings from the Manora Oil Field since 1 July 2018 is ~157,000 bbls, generating revenue of US$10.5 million after hedging losses

  • The next oil lifting is scheduled for 4-6 September 2018

Tap Oil Limited ("Tap" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on production and liftings from the Manora Oil Field (Manora) since 1 July 2018.

Production from Manora during July 2018 averaged ~7,200 bopd gross (~2,160 bopd net to Tap). Since 1 July 2018, the Operator of Manora has completed two oil liftings on 3 July 2018 and 8 August 2018 for a total of ~523,000 bbls gross (~157,000 bbls net to Tap). Revenue generated from these two liftings is ~US$10.5 million (net to Tap, with the August lifting payable at the end of August), after hedging losses. Operator advises the current oil inventory as at 12 August 2018 aboard the FSO is ~230,000 bbls gross (~69,000 bbls net to Tap).

The Operator has advised the next lifting is scheduled for 4-6 September 2018 with ~250,000 bbls gross (~75,000 bbls net to Tap) to be lifted.

Production from new development wells MNA-20 and MNA-21 yielded ~2,000 bopd gross (~600 bopd net to Tap) during July, despite well MNA-21 experiencing an unexpected early water breakthrough in July. Production from Manora is expected to continue in line with the current 2P production profile for the remainder of 2018. With liftings scheduled for October and December Tap expects its financial position to continue to strengthen during the remainder of this year.

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Damon Neaves

Chris Bath

Chairman

CFO & General Manager

+61 8 9485 1000

+61 8 9485 1000

ASX_TAP_Production Update_14 August 2018_(369106_7)

Page 1

Disclaimer

Tap Oil Limited published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 22:50:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAP OIL LIMITED
06:51pTAP OIL : Update on Manora liftings and revenue
PU
08/12TAP OIL : Change in substantial holding
PU
08/08TAP OIL : Variation of Offer - Morgans Financial Limited
PU
08/08TAP OIL : Variation of Offer - Risco Energy Investments
PU
08/07TAP OIL : Pause in Trading
PU
07/26TAP OIL : identifies 32 new leads in Thai concession
AQ
06/15TAP OIL : provides update on drilling activities at the Manora field
AQ
05/22TAP OIL : spuds Manora-8 well
AQ
02/28TAP OIL : appoint Mr Chris Newton as new chairman
AQ
2017TAP OIL : Provides Final Drilling Update on Ladawan-1 well
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Double Digit Opportunities Coming In Oil 
2015Global beer stocks higher after A-B reports 
2015TODAY'S MARKET : Beer Margins, Big Tech Under Pressure, Retailers Surge 
2015ZACKS' BEAR OF THE DAY : Molson Coors 
2015Coca-Cola, PepsiCo Continue To See Pain With Strong Dollar, Lagging Demand 
Chart TAP OIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tap Oil Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Chris Bath General Manager, CFO & Co-Secretary
Damon Andrew Neaves Chairman
Govert van Ek Non-Executive Director
Kamarudin bin Baba Non-Executive Director
Shannon Louise Coates Co-Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAP OIL LIMITED67.27%29
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.06%83 380
CNOOC LTD11.41%73 440
EOG RESOURCES13.77%70 842
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION6.95%59 569
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED1.80%42 452
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.