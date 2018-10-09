Tapestry, Inc. : Signs UN Global Compact

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a leading New York-based house of modern
luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, today announced it has signed
onto the UN Global Compact. Tapestry joins over 9,800 companies who are
signatories to the UN Global Compact, recognizing its role as a business
with the ability to address global issues within the luxury goods sector.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009005166/en/
UN Global Compact CEO, Lise Kingo, and Tapestry, Inc. CEO, Victor Luis, at the UN Global Compact Headquarters in New York City. (Photo: Business Wire)
Victor Luis, Chief Executive Officer of Tapestry, Inc., said, “Our
Company is built upon values of optimism, inclusivity and innovation. We
want to leave the world in a better place for the next generation, and
this sentiment influences everything that we do -- from product
development to our philanthropic work. At Tapestry, we recognize that
corporate responsibility is a key component of a sustainable business
model. Our alignment with the UN Global Compact demonstrates our
commitment to driving meaningful positive change -- not just for our
Company, but for the greater global community.”
Tapestry’s participation in the UN Global Compact builds upon
established Corporate Responsibility (CR) programs. In 2001, the first
year as a public company, we published our Supplier Code of Conduct as
well as a Social Auditing Program, both focusing on social and
environmental compliance, solidifying the expectations we place upon our
suppliers regarding fair working conditions, wages and safety. The
Social Auditing Program for factory compliance set high standards within
the luxury industry.
Tapestry instituted its formal Sustainability Program in 2013, and since
then, the Company has expanded its reporting to external agencies,
including the CDP Climate Change, Water and Forests surveys.
In 2015, Tapestry introduced its first set of Corporate Responsibility
goals -- targets that focus on climate change, water, waste management
and social issues, reporting progress annually.
For more information on Tapestry’s Corporate Responsibility program,
please visit https://tapestry.gcs-web.com/sustainability-reports.
About the UN Global Compact
The UN Global Compact is a corporate sustainability initiative that
aligns businesses, strategies and operations with ten principles on
human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. It encourages
participants to take actions to advance societal goals, such as the UN
Sustainable Development Goals. Established in 2000, the UN Global
Compact emphasizes collaboration and innovation between participants,
the greater community and governments, and is present in over 160
countries and more than 80 local networks.
About Tapestry, Inc.
Tapestry, Inc. is a New York-based house of modern luxury lifestyle
brands. The Company’s portfolio includes Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart
Weitzman. Our Company and our brands are founded upon a creative and
consumer-led view of luxury that stands for inclusivity and
approachability. Each of our brands are unique and independent, while
sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by
distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across
channels and geographies. To learn more about Tapestry, please visit www.tapestry.com.
The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange
under the symbol TPR.
This information to be made available in this press release may
contain forward-looking statements based on management's current
expectations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to,
statements that can be identified by the use of forward-looking
terminology such as "may," "will," “can,” "should," "expect," "intend,"
"estimate," "continue," "project," "guidance," "forecast," “outlook,”
"anticipate," “moving,” “leveraging,” “capitalizing,” “developing,”
“drive,” “targeting,” “assume,” “plan,” “build,” “pursue,” “maintain,”
“on track,” “well positioned to,” “look forward to,” “to acquire,”
“achieve,” “strategic vision,” “growth opportunities” or comparable
terms. Future results may differ materially from management's current
expectations, based upon a number of important factors, including risks
and uncertainties such as expected economic trends, the ability to
anticipate consumer preferences, the ability to control costs and
successfully execute our transformation and operational efficiency
initiatives and growth strategies and our ability to achieve intended
benefits, cost savings and synergies from acquisitions, the impact of
tax legislation, etc. Please refer to the Company’s latest Annual
Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission for a complete list of risks and important factors.
The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update any such
forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009005166/en/