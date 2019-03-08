Tapestry, Inc. : Signs Women's Empowerment Principles Charter of UN Women

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a leading New York-based house of modern
luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, today announced it has signed
the Women’s Empowerment Principles Charter, a joint initiative of UN
Women and the UN Global Compact (UNGC), providing guidance for promoting
gender equality in the workplace through a set of seven Principles.
Established to champion the development of women, businesses are
encouraged to implement these Principles, which include establishing
high-level corporate leadership for gender equality, promoting
education, training and professional development for women, and
promoting equality through community initiatives and advocacy.
Victor Luis, Chief Executive Officer of Tapestry, Inc., said, “I am
thrilled to be signing the Women’s Empowerment Principles Charter on
behalf of Tapestry, Inc. on International Women’s Day. At Tapestry,
inclusivity is core to our values. The importance of gender equality and
the continued conversation around this critical topic needs to come from
the top. Three of our nine Board Directors are women, and women hold 60
percent of leadership positions within our organization. In an era where
issues of gender, race and sexual orientation receive mass media
attention, our commitment to the Women’s Empowerment Principles
reaffirms our belief that anyone, from anywhere, can have a great idea.
At Tapestry, success is based on merit – nothing else.”
Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director,
UN Women added, “The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development envisages
for us a world where no one is left behind, where every woman, man, girl
and boy is able to live up to their full potential. If you wonder why
gender equality is so important, just try to think of any part of the
world, or even any business, where it’s possible to say that we’ve
already achieved it. Whether you consider equal pay for women when they
do the same job as a man; a balanced group of decision makers bringing
their experience to bear on an issue in boardrooms or parliaments; or
women’s full engagement in peace processes; in every case, there are
gaps that are holding us back from achieving the 2030 Agenda vision of
an end to poverty and a peaceful, sustainable world. Those gaps are the
spaces where women – and girls – are missing. The WEPs can make a direct
and substantive impact on empowering women and closing those gaps.”
In October 2018, Tapestry signed the UN Global Compact, which initiated
the Company’s engagement with the UN.
Tapestry’s participation in the UN Global Compact builds upon
established Corporate Responsibility (CR) programs. In 2001, the first
year as a public company, Tapestry published its Supplier Code of
Conduct, as well as a Social Auditing Program, both focusing on social
and environmental compliance, solidifying the expectations placed upon
suppliers regarding fair working conditions, wages and safety. The
Social Auditing Program for factory compliance set high standards within
the luxury industry.
Tapestry instituted its formal Sustainability Program in 2013, and in
2015, introduced the first set of Corporate Responsibility goals --
targets that focus on climate change, water, waste management and social
issues, reporting progress annually.
For more information on Tapestry’s Corporate Responsibility program,
please visit https://tapestry.gcs-web.com/sustainability-reports.
About UN Women
UN Women is the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and
the empowerment of women. A global champion for women and girls, UN
Women was established to accelerate progress on meeting their needs
worldwide.
About the Women’s Empowerment Principles
The Women's Empowerment Principles offer seven steps to guide businesses
on how to empower women in the workplace, marketplace and community.
Subtitled, Equality Means Business, the Principles emphasize the
business case for corporate action to promote gender equality and
women's empowerment, and are informed by real-life business practices
and input gathered from across the globe. Rather than being prescriptive
or a new initiative to which businesses are asked to subscribe, the WEPs
seek to point the way to best practices by elaborating the gender
dimensions of good corporate citizenship, the UN Global Compact and
business role in sustainable development. To date, more than 2,180
business leaders from around the world have signed a CEO Statement of
support for the WEPs, confirming their commitment towards the
advancement and empowerment of women, and towards the best practices
highlighted by the seven Principles.
About the UN Global Compact
The UN Global Compact is a corporate sustainability initiative that
aligns businesses, strategies and operations with ten
principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption.
It encourages participants to take actions to advance societal goals,
such as the UN
Sustainable Development Goals. Established in 2000, the UN Global
Compact emphasizes collaboration and innovation between participants,
the greater community and governments, and is present in over 160
countries and more than 80 local networks.
About Tapestry, Inc.
Tapestry, Inc. is a New York-based house of modern luxury lifestyle
brands. The Company’s portfolio includes Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart
Weitzman. Our Company and our brands are founded upon a creative and
consumer-led view of luxury that stands for inclusivity and
approachability. Each of our brands are unique and independent, while
sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by
distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across
channels and geographies. To learn more about Tapestry, please visit www.tapestry.com.
The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange
under the symbol TPR.
