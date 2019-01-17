Tapestry, Inc. : to Host Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Earnings Call

On Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. (ET), Tapestry, Inc.
(NYSE:TPR) will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s second
quarter results, which will be reported via press release earlier that
morning.
To listen to the Tapestry earnings call led by Andrea Shaw Resnick,
please dial 1-877-510-8087 or 1-862-298-9015 and provide the Conference
ID 1578006. To listen to the audio webcast, please visit www.tapestry.com/investors
on the Internet. A telephone replay will be available for five business
days beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on February 7th. To access the
telephone replay, please call 1-800-585-8367 or 1-404-537-3406 and enter
the Conference ID 1578006.
Tapestry, Inc. is a New York-based house of modern luxury lifestyle
brands. The Company’s portfolio includes Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart
Weitzman. Our Company and our brands are founded upon a creative
and consumer-led view of luxury that stands for inclusivity and
approachability. Each of our brands are unique and independent, while
sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by
distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across
channels and geographies. To learn more about Tapestry, please
visit www.tapestry.com.
The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange
under the symbol TPR.
