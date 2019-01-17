Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tapestry Inc    TPR

TAPESTRY INC (TPR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tapestry, Inc. : to Host Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 04:31pm EST

On Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. (ET), Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s second quarter results, which will be reported via press release earlier that morning.

To listen to the Tapestry earnings call led by Andrea Shaw Resnick, please dial 1-877-510-8087 or 1-862-298-9015 and provide the Conference ID 1578006. To listen to the audio webcast, please visit www.tapestry.com/investors on the Internet. A telephone replay will be available for five business days beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on February 7th. To access the telephone replay, please call 1-800-585-8367 or 1-404-537-3406 and enter the Conference ID 1578006.

Tapestry, Inc. is a New York-based house of modern luxury lifestyle brands. The Company’s portfolio includes Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. Our Company and our brands are founded upon a creative and consumer-led view of luxury that stands for inclusivity and approachability. Each of our brands are unique and independent, while sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across channels and geographies. To learn more about Tapestry, please visit www.tapestry.com. The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPR.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TAPESTRY INC
04:31pTAPESTRY, INC. : to Host Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Earnings Call
BU
01/09INCIPIO GROUP : Announces Global Licensing Partnership With Coach To Launch Mobi..
PR
2018TAPESTRY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2018TAPESTRY INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018TAPESTRY, INC. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
2018TAPESTRY : Pilot Flying J names Kevin Wills new chief financial officer
AQ
2018TAPESTRY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matter..
AQ
2018TAPESTRY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
2018TAPESTRY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2018TAPESTRY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 163 M
EBIT 2019 1 069 M
Net income 2019 792 M
Finance 2019 23,4 M
Yield 2019 3,81%
P/E ratio 2019 13,18
P/E ratio 2020 11,41
EV / Sales 2019 1,66x
EV / Sales 2020 1,50x
Capitalization 10 230 M
Chart TAPESTRY INC
Duration : Period :
Tapestry Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAPESTRY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 51,5 $
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Victor Luís Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonard Todd Kahn President, Secretary, CAO & General Counsel
Olajide James Zeitlin Chairman
Kevin G. Wills Chief Financial Officer
Michael Braine Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAPESTRY INC4.59%10 230
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL3.27%81 917
KERING-3.55%57 091
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-3.70%50 744
ROSS STORES9.19%33 446
TIFFANY & CO.5.04%10 241
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.