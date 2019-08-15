Log in
TAPESTRY INC

TAPESTRY INC

(TPR)
  Report  
News 


Tapestry : Kate Spade Brand Drags Down Handbag Maker Tapestry

08/15/2019 | 02:18pm EDT

By Suzanne Kapner and Kimberly Chin

Tapestry Inc. is showing that creating a house of brands to rival European luxury conglomerates isn't so easy.

The company lowered its earnings guidance for the current fiscal year, mainly due to slower growth at its Kate Spade brand. The news pushed the shares down 23% in afternoon trading to $19.20.

Sales at Kate Spade stores open at least a year fell 6% in the three months that ended June 29, and the brand's margins contracted on higher discounting.

"While there have been some green shoots, we clearly need more time to drive an inflection to positive comps, especially given the brand's exposure to the competitive and traffic-challenged North American market, " Tapestry CEO Victor Luis told analysts on Thursday.

Kate Spade's performance was particularly disappointing given that management had previously said it hoped its same-store sales would turn positive in the recently completed period, said Paul Lejuez, a Citi analyst.

Tapestry's other two brands, Coach and the much smaller Stuart Weitzman, performed better. Sales at Coach stores open at least a year rose 2% in the period. The company doesn't disclose same-store sales for Stuart Weitzman, but net sales rose 17% to $6 billion.

Overall, Tapestry's sales for the period rose 2% to $1.51 billion. Net income fell to $149 million from $212 million a year ago.

Tapestry expects earnings for its current fiscal year to be roughly flat, and sales to grow in the low-single-digit range.

Tapestry rival Capri Holdings Ltd., which created a conglomerate that includes Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo, is also struggling. The company's recent performance was dragged down by falling sales at its Michael Kors brand.

Write to Suzanne Kapner at Suzanne.Kapner@wsj.com and Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 213 M
EBIT 2020 1 054 M
Net income 2020 828 M
Finance 2020 62,8 M
Yield 2020 5,62%
P/E ratio 2020 8,77x
P/E ratio 2021 7,90x
EV / Sales2020 1,16x
EV / Sales2021 1,04x
Capitalization 7 253 M
Chart TAPESTRY INC
Duration : Period :
Tapestry Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAPESTRY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 41,59  $
Last Close Price 25,00  $
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 66,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Victor Luís Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonard Todd Kahn President, Secretary & Chief Legal Officer
Olajide James Zeitlin Chairman
Andrea Shaw Resnick CFO, Global Head-IR & Corporate Communications
Michael Braine Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAPESTRY INC-25.93%7 253
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL15.53%89 587
FAST RETAILING CO LTD17.71%61 426
KERING4.09%59 688
ROSS STORES22.80%37 261
HENNES & MAURITZ32.09%28 635
