TAPESTRY INC (TPR)

TAPESTRY INC (TPR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/07 12:00:22 pm
32.015 USD   -18.56%
11:26aTAPESTRY : Kate Spade Weighs on Tapestry's Sales -- Update
DJ
11:12aTapestry Down Over 17% After 2Q Earnings Miss -- Data Talk
DJ
08:49aTAPESTRY : Shares Fall 12% as Results Miss Estimates
DJ
Tapestry : Kate Spade Weighs on Tapestry's Sales -- Update

02/07/2019 | 11:26am EST

By Suzanne Kapner and Allison Prang

Tapestry Inc. said same-store sales at its Kate Spade brand declined 11% in the latest quarter, dragging down overall sales at the owner of Coach and other fashion labels.

Tapestry Chief Executive Victor Luis said Thursday Kate Spade's sales were hurt by a lack of new products from the previous design team. Overall, Kate Spade's sales fell 1% to $428 million.

Last week, the brand launched the first collection by new designer Nicola Glass, and Mr. Luis said early indications were positive.

Nevertheless, he said he expects weaker sales at the brand for the balance of the year as it clears out older merchandise.

Kate Spade's namesake founder, who was no longer involved with the company, died by suicide last year, which temporarily fueled sales as shoppers snapped up iconic pieces from the brand.

Tapestry's profit jumped more than four times to $254.8 million in the quarter ended Dec. 29, compared with $63.2 million for the prior-year period, helped by a lower tax rate and expenses.

Margins increased to 66.8% from 65.9% as the company sold more products at full price.

Comparable-store sales, which include stores open at least a year, at Coach rose 1%, a slowdown from prior quarters.

Net sales at the New York-based company climbed 0.9% to $1.8 billion.

Shares of Tapestry, formerly Coach, Inc., fell about 18% to $32.33 in morning trading.

Capri Holdings Ltd., the owner of the Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo brands that also recently bought Versace, reported Wednesday that sales were flat in its latest quarter from a year earlier. Profit also declined. Capri lowered its guidance for adjusted earnings for the fiscal year but raised its revenue estimate.

Write to Suzanne Kapner at Suzanne.Kapner@wsj.com and Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 158 M
EBIT 2019 1 065 M
Net income 2019 759 M
Debt 2019 41,3 M
Yield 2019 3,42%
P/E ratio 2019 15,30
P/E ratio 2020 12,79
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
EV / Sales 2020 1,70x
Capitalization 11 392 M
Chart TAPESTRY INC
Tapestry Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TAPESTRY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 50,5 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Victor Luís Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonard Todd Kahn President, Secretary, CAO & General Counsel
Olajide James Zeitlin Chairman
Kevin G. Wills Chief Financial Officer
Michael Braine Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAPESTRY INC16.47%11 392
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL11.45%88 213
KERING8.04%63 807
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-8.78%47 594
ROSS STORES12.01%34 339
TIFFANY & CO.11.33%10 929
