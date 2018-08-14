Tapestry Up Nearly 10% After 4Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) is currently at $52.11, up $4.65, or 9.8%

-- Would be highest close since April 30, 2018 when it closed at $53.77

-- On pace for largest percent increase since May 2, 2017 when it rose 11.38%

-- Earlier Tuesday, the company announced strong fiscal fourth quarter results with sales and profit up more than 30%, and provided an upbeat outlook

-- Currently up five of the past six days

-- Traded as high as $52.66; highest intraday level since April 30, 2018 when it hit $55.11

-- Up 10.96% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since May 2, 2017 when it rose as much as 12.21%

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:20:03 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet