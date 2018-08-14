Log in
TAPESTRY INC (TPR)
Tapestry Up Nearly 10% After 4Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk

08/14/2018 | 04:45pm CEST

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) is currently at $52.11, up $4.65, or 9.8%

-- Would be highest close since April 30, 2018 when it closed at $53.77

-- On pace for largest percent increase since May 2, 2017 when it rose 11.38%

-- Earlier Tuesday, the company announced strong fiscal fourth quarter results with sales and profit up more than 30%, and provided an upbeat outlook

-- Currently up five of the past six days

-- Traded as high as $52.66; highest intraday level since April 30, 2018 when it hit $55.11

-- Up 10.96% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since May 2, 2017 when it rose as much as 12.21%

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:20:03 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.42% 25297.86 Delayed Quote.1.90%
NASDAQ 100 0.51% 7441.3159 Delayed Quote.15.71%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.61% 7868.2887 Delayed Quote.13.27%
S&P 500 -0.40% 2821.93 Real-time Quote.5.97%
TAPESTRY INC 12.35% 53.36 Delayed Quote.8.37%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 861 M
EBIT 2018 991 M
Net income 2018 346 M
Debt 2018 460 M
Yield 2018 2,84%
P/E ratio 2018 39,81
P/E ratio 2019 16,75
EV / Sales 2018 2,43x
EV / Sales 2019 2,28x
Capitalization 13 795 M
Technical analysis trends TAPESTRY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 55,3 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Victor Luís Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd Kahn President, Secretary, CAO & General Counsel
Olajide James Zeitlin Chairman
Kevin G. Wills Chief Financial Officer
Michael Braine Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAPESTRY INC8.37%13 795
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-4.08%99 646
KERING18.65%66 873
FAST RETAILING CO LTD2.22%44 577
ROSS STORES14.14%34 491
TIFFANY & CO.29.24%16 691
