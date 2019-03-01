Grand Prix Pipeline LLC Launches Open Season (Revised)

HOUSTON, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) ("Targa" or the "Company") announced today that Grand Prix Pipeline LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has launched an open season commencing March 1, 2019 and closing March 29, 2019 to gauge shipper interest in firm interstate transportation service for natural gas liquids (“NGLs”) from a point at or near the High Plains natural gas processing facility in Midland County, Texas, to certain storage facilities in Mont Belvieu, Texas. Such NGLs would be dedicated from plant production in Lea County, New Mexico, and delivered to Grand Prix at the High Plains interconnection.

This open season will provide an opportunity for shippers to secure firm capacity for NGL transportation for the term of their transportation service agreements (“TSAs”). The final volume of capacity for both committed and uncommitted service on the project, as well as final origin points for service, will be determined by Targa in part based on the results of this open season.

It is recommended that interested potential shippers submit signed NDAs on or before 5:00 p.m. Central Standard Time, March 8, 2019, to give those shippers adequate time to evaluate the open season documents. Please visit Targa’s online Tariff Directory to view the Open Season Notice and download a copy of the NDA. Inquiries about the Open Season or this notice should be directed to:

Elizabeth B. Hawkins

VP & Assistant General Counsel

Targa NGL Pipeline Company LLC

811 Louisiana Street, Suite 2100

Houston, TX 77002-1400

EHawkins@targaresources.com

About Targa Resources Corp.

Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent midstream energy companies in North America. Targa owns, operates, acquires, and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of: gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.targaresources.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact the Company's investor relations department by email at InvestorRelations@targaresources.com or by phone at (713) 584-1133.

Sanjay Lad

Director - Investor Relations

Jennifer Kneale

Chief Financial Officer