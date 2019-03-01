Grand Prix Pipeline LLC Launches Open Season (Revised)

Log in
03/01/2019

HOUSTON, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) ("Targa" or the "Company") announced today that Grand Prix Pipeline LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has launched an open season commencing March 1, 2019 and closing March 29, 2019 to gauge shipper interest in firm interstate transportation service for natural gas liquids (“NGLs”) from  a point at or near the High Plains natural gas processing facility in Midland County, Texas, to certain storage facilities in Mont Belvieu, Texas. Such NGLs would be dedicated from plant production in Lea County, New Mexico, and delivered to Grand Prix at the High Plains interconnection.

This open season will provide an opportunity for shippers to secure firm capacity for NGL transportation for the term of their transportation service agreements (“TSAs”). The final volume of capacity for both committed and uncommitted service on the project, as well as final origin points for service, will be determined by Targa in part based on the results of this open season.

It is recommended that interested potential shippers submit signed NDAs on or before 5:00 p.m. Central Standard Time, March 8, 2019, to give those shippers adequate time to evaluate the open season documents. Please visit Targa’s online Tariff Directory to view the Open Season Notice and download a copy of the NDA. Inquiries about the Open Season or this notice should be directed to:

Elizabeth B. Hawkins
VP & Assistant General Counsel
Targa NGL Pipeline Company LLC
811 Louisiana Street, Suite 2100
Houston, TX 77002-1400
EHawkins@targaresources.com 

About Targa Resources Corp.

Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent midstream energy companies in North America. Targa owns, operates, acquires, and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of: gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.targaresources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, factors and risks, many of which are outside the Company’s control, which could cause results to differ materially from those expected by management of the Company. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, weather, political, economic and market conditions, including a decline in the price and market demand for natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil, the timing and success of business development efforts; and other uncertainties. These and other applicable uncertainties, factors and risks are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact the Company's investor relations department by email at InvestorRelations@targaresources.com or by phone at (713) 584-1133.

Sanjay Lad
Director - Investor Relations

Jennifer Kneale
Chief Financial Officer

targa.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
