Targa Resources Corp. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

HOUSTON, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) ("Targa" or the "Company") will report its fourth quarter 2018 financial results before the market opens for trading on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.



The Company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss its 2018 fourth quarter financial results. The conference call will be webcast live over the internet and may be accessed either through webcast or telephone dial-in.



Event Information

Event: Targa Resources Corp. Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast and Presentation

Date: Wednesday, February 20, 2019

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: www.targaresources.com under "Events and Presentations" or directly at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ui7iq2dg

Dial-in Information (audio only - please dial in 10 minutes ahead): North America Toll Free: (877) 881-2598 Outside North America: (443) 818-6422 Participant Passcode: 2176547

Replay Information

A webcast replay will be available at the link above approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event. A quarterly earnings supplement presentation and updated investor presentation will also be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website prior to the start of the conference call, or directly at http://ir.targaresources.com/trc/events.cfm

About Targa Resources Corp.

Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent midstream energy companies in North America. Targa owns, operates, acquires, and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of: gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling and selling crude oil; storing, terminaling and selling refined petroleum products.

For more information, please visit our website at www.targaresources.com.

Contact the Company's investor relations department by email at InvestorRelations@targaresources.com or by phone at (713) 584-1133.

