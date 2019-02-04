Log in
TARGA RESOURCES CORP (TRGP)
Targa Resources Corp. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

02/04/2019

HOUSTON, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) ("Targa" or the "Company") will report its fourth quarter 2018 financial results before the market opens for trading on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.  

The Company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss its 2018 fourth quarter financial results. The conference call will be webcast live over the internet and may be accessed either through webcast or telephone dial-in.

Event Information
Event: Targa Resources Corp. Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast and Presentation
Date: Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Webcast: www.targaresources.com under "Events and Presentations" or directly at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ui7iq2dg

Dial-in Information (audio only - please dial in 10 minutes ahead):
North America Toll Free:(877) 881-2598
Outside North America:(443) 818-6422
Participant Passcode:2176547

Replay Information 
A webcast replay will be available at the link above approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event. A quarterly earnings supplement presentation and updated investor presentation will also be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website prior to the start of the conference call, or directly at http://ir.targaresources.com/trc/events.cfm

About Targa Resources Corp.

Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent midstream energy companies in North America. Targa owns, operates, acquires, and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of: gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling and selling crude oil; storing, terminaling and selling refined petroleum products.

For more information, please visit our website at www.targaresources.com.

Contact the Company's investor relations department by email at InvestorRelations@targaresources.com or by phone at (713) 584-1133.

Sanjay Lad
Director - Investor Relations

Jennifer Kneale
Chief Financial Officer

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 665 M
EBIT 2018 471 M
Net income 2018 67,4 M
Debt 2018 5 896 M
Yield 2018 8,29%
P/E ratio 2018 243,77
P/E ratio 2019 83,87
EV / Sales 2018 1,49x
EV / Sales 2019 1,50x
Capitalization 9 999 M
NameTitle
Joe Robert Perkins Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. Meloy President
James W. Whalen Executive Chairman
G. Clark White Executive VP-Engineering & Operations
Jennifer R. Kneale Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARGA RESOURCES CORP21.07%9 999
ENBRIDGE INC14.10%74 712
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.14.60%61 507
KINDER MORGAN INC19.31%40 499
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION13.50%38 784
WILLIAMS COMPANIES24.40%33 205
