Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Targa Resources Corp    TRGP

TARGA RESOURCES CORP (TRGP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in U.S. Capital Advisors Midstream Corporate Access Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 06:15pm EST

HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) ("Targa" or the "Company") announced today that representatives from the Company will participate in investor meetings at the U.S. Capital Advisors Midstream Corporate Access Day on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

A copy of the slides used for the conference meetings will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.targaresources.com, or by going to http://ir.targaresources.com/trc/events.cfm.

About Targa Resources Corp.

Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent midstream energy companies in North America. Targa owns, operates, acquires, and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of: gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.targaresources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, factors and risks, many of which are outside the Company’s control, which could cause results to differ materially from those expected by management of the Company. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, weather, political, economic and market conditions, including a decline in the price and market demand for natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil, the timing and success of business development efforts; and other uncertainties. These and other applicable uncertainties, factors and risks are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact the Company's investor relations department by email at InvestorRelations@targaresources.com or by phone at (713) 584-1133.

Sanjay Lad
Director - Investor Relations

Jennifer Kneale
Chief Financial Officer

targa.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TARGA RESOURCES CORP
06:15pTarga Resources Corp. to Participate in U.S. Capital Advisors Midstream Corpo..
GL
01/17Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends
GL
01/15TARGA RESOURCES CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events..
AQ
01/15Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units
GL
01/10TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP : Prices Upsized $1.5 Billion Offering of Senior Not..
AQ
01/10TARGA RESOURCES CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statem..
AQ
01/10Targa Resources Partners LP Announces $750.0 Million Offering of Senior Notes
GL
2018TARGA RESOURCES : Option-trading opportunities on Citigroup Inc., Intel Corp., M..
PR
2018Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units
GL
2018TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP : Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 677 M
EBIT 2018 475 M
Net income 2018 68,7 M
Debt 2018 5 896 M
Yield 2018 8,31%
P/E ratio 2018 447,07
P/E ratio 2019 83,65
EV / Sales 2018 1,49x
EV / Sales 2019 1,48x
Capitalization 9 974 M
Chart TARGA RESOURCES CORP
Duration : Period :
Targa Resources Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARGA RESOURCES CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 57,2 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joe Robert Perkins Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. Meloy President
James W. Whalen Executive Chairman
G. Clark White Executive VP-Engineering & Operations
Jennifer R. Kneale Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARGA RESOURCES CORP20.77%9 974
ENBRIDGE INC12.97%73 051
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.11.92%60 067
KINDER MORGAN INC17.10%39 748
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION13.42%38 271
WILLIAMS COMPANIES19.73%31 958
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.