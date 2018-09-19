Log in
TARGET CORPORATION (TGT)

TARGET CORPORATION (TGT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/19 10:00:00 pm
87.135 USD   -0.62%
87.135 USD   -0.62%
Amazon considering opening up to 3,000 cashierless stores by 2021: Bbg

09/19/2018 | 09:57pm CEST
(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is considering a plan to open as many as 3,000 new Amazon Go cashierless stores in the next few years, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-09-19/amazon-is-said-to-plan-up-to-3-000-cashierless-stores-by-2021 on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of U.S. supermarket chains Kroger Co and Target Corp fell between 1 and 2 percent following the news. Amazon shares were down about 1 percent.

The company currently has three Amazon Go stores in Seattle, and plans to expand in Chicago, San Francisco and New York.

The Amazon Go store, which has no cashiers and allows shoppers to buy things with the help of a smartphone app, is widely seen as a concept that can alter brick-and-mortar retail.

Customers have to scan a smartphone app to enter the store. Once inside, cameras and sensors track what they pick up from the shelves and what they put back. Amazon then bills shoppers' credit cards on file after they leave.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -0.70% 1925.9954 Delayed Quote.65.98%
KROGER -1.64% 28.82 Delayed Quote.5.06%
TARGET CORPORATION -0.73% 87.13 Delayed Quote.33.76%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 75 183 M
EBIT 2019 4 177 M
Net income 2019 2 891 M
Debt 2019 10 140 M
Yield 2019 2,99%
P/E ratio 2019 16,14
P/E ratio 2020 15,65
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Capitalization 46 150 M
Technical analysis trends TARGET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 88,3 $
Spread / Average Target 0,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine R. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael E. McNamara Executive VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Rich Agostino Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION33.76%45 940
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION25.91%101 742
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V13.92%50 742
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION17.35%28 479
BURLINGTON STORES INC31.79%10 869
DOLLARAMA INC-19.71%10 664
