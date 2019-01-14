Log in
Target : 3 Times Team Members Went Above and Beyond this Holiday—and Made Our Hearts Melt

01/14/2019 | 06:44pm EST
January 14, 2019

If the thought of a trip to Target gets you excited, you're not alone. Wandering down the aisles and discovering new products are just a couple of the favorite reasons guests (us included!) look forward to their Target Runs. But it's our 350,000+ team members working at stores, distribution centers and corporate offices who create all those fun and easy experiences. And often, they pull a few strings to make truly memorable moments happen in their stores and communities.

While our team does a great job of making our guests smile every day, here are a few moments when team members went the extra mile during the holidays:

At 4 years old, Finn Blumenthal has endured a lot, including a rare heart-disease diagnosis and several open-heart surgeries. That made his recent birthday all the more special-and why mom Kelly was deeply touched when team members at a Target store in Fredericksburg, Virginia, offered to host a red-and-white bash complete with a personalized name badge and Bullseye-themed swag. The team even gathered up for a 'Happy Birthday' singalong.

After wildfires devastated Butte County, California, back in November, team members at a Target distribution center in nearby Woodland decided to donate their holiday team meal to displaced members of the community. After serving 800 meals and collectively volunteering 240 hours, the team had one lingering question: 'How else can we help?'

'I thought it was a shot in the dark, and you have brought this light into our home.'

That's from a guest who contacted Guest Relations in a final attempt to find a 'W' monogrammed holiday stocking for the newest member of her family-a foster child whom she and her husband plan to adopt. The team mailed a stocking straight from the factory to our guest for free along with a cheery, handwritten note of congratulations.

'To me, it is the most beautiful stocking I've ever seen and my mantle feels just as complete as our family now does,' wrote our guest.

Meet more of our team members and hear their stories. Thinking of joining the Target team? Check out our Careers pages to learn more about available roles and apply.

Don't miss out on the latest Target news and behind-the-scenes happenings! Subscribe to our bi weekly newsletter and get the top stories from A Bullseye View delivered straight to your inbox!

Disclaimer

Target Corporation published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 23:43:06 UTC
