Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Target Corporation    TGT

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Target : Announces Voting Results from 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 06:31am EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) today announced voting results from its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Shareholders elected 13 members of the board of directors, ratified the appointment of Target's independent registered public accounting firm, approved the "Say on Pay" management proposal and rejected one shareholder proposal.

The Carideo Group, the independent Inspector of Elections, has certified all voting results for the Annual Meeting, held on June 12, 2019. The final tabulation indicates that approximately 462,529,440 million shares were voted, representing 89.7 percent of outstanding shares.

The final tabulation of votes for each proposal is as follows:

1. Shareholders elected each of the following board nominees for a one-year term by a majority of the votes cast:

Nominee

Percent For

Percent Against

Roxanne S. Austin

95.1

4.9

Douglas M. Baker, Jr.

98.2

1.8

George S. Barrett

99.6

0.4

Brian C. Cornell

94.6

5.4

Calvin Darden

97.6

2.4

Henrique De Castro

99.6

0.4

Robert L. Edwards

99.5

0.5

Melanie L. Healey

98.6

1.4

Donald R. Knauss

99.7

0.3

Monica C. Lozano

99.6

0.4

Mary E. Minnick

96.1

3.9

Kenneth L. Salazar

98.9

1.1

Dmitri L. Stockton

98.6

1.4

2. Shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Target's independent registered accounting firm for fiscal 2019:


Percent

   For        

93.7

   Against   

6.0

   Abstain    

0.3

3. Shareholders approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, Target's executive compensation ("Say on Pay"):


Percent

   For          

94.8

   Against     

5.2

4. Shareholders did not approve a non-binding shareholder proposal to amend the proxy access bylaw to remove its candidate resubmission threshold:


Percent

   For         

35.4

   Against    

63.5

   Abstain     

1.1

For purposes of determining the level of support needed for a shareholder to be eligible to resubmit a shareholder proposal in a following year the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uses a simple majority standard. Under that simple majority standard Item 4 received support of 35.8%.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,800 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or for more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

Target Logo (PRNewsfoto/Target Corporation)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/target-announces-voting-results-from-2019-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-300866920.html

SOURCE Target Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TARGET CORPORATION
06:31aTARGET : Announces Voting Results from 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PR
04:04aTARGET : Renewable Electricity Goal Makes Way For a Brighter Future
PU
06/12TARGET : Signs Deals With Two Renewable Energy Cos.
DJ
06/11TARGET : CPSC Says Target Recalling Toddler Boots Due to Choking Hazard
DJ
06/10TARGET : upcoming stores materials
PU
06/10TARGET : Introduces Paid Family Leave as Part of Benefit Overhaul
DJ
06/10TARGET : Offering Team Members Exciting New Family Care Benefits on Top of our I..
PU
06/10National Cyber Security Alliance Tips Amid Massive Quest Leak
AQ
06/07TARGET : El actor Erick Elías comparte sus productos favoritos para el cuidado p..
PU
06/07TARGET : Actor Erick Elías Shares His Favorite Goodfellow & Go Grooming Products..
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About