Target : Announces Voting Results from 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MINNEAPOLIS, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) today announced voting results from its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Shareholders elected 13 members of the board of directors, ratified the appointment of Target's independent registered public accounting firm, approved the "Say on Pay" management proposal and rejected one shareholder proposal.

The Carideo Group, the independent Inspector of Elections, has certified all voting results for the Annual Meeting, held on June 12, 2019. The final tabulation indicates that approximately 462,529,440 million shares were voted, representing 89.7 percent of outstanding shares.

The final tabulation of votes for each proposal is as follows:

1. Shareholders elected each of the following board nominees for a one-year term by a majority of the votes cast:

Nominee Percent For Percent Against Roxanne S. Austin 95.1 4.9 Douglas M. Baker, Jr. 98.2 1.8 George S. Barrett 99.6 0.4 Brian C. Cornell 94.6 5.4 Calvin Darden 97.6 2.4 Henrique De Castro 99.6 0.4 Robert L. Edwards 99.5 0.5 Melanie L. Healey 98.6 1.4 Donald R. Knauss 99.7 0.3 Monica C. Lozano 99.6 0.4 Mary E. Minnick 96.1 3.9 Kenneth L. Salazar 98.9 1.1 Dmitri L. Stockton 98.6 1.4

2. Shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Target's independent registered accounting firm for fiscal 2019:



Percent For 93.7 Against 6.0 Abstain 0.3

3. Shareholders approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, Target's executive compensation ("Say on Pay"):



Percent For 94.8 Against 5.2

4. Shareholders did not approve a non-binding shareholder proposal to amend the proxy access bylaw to remove its candidate resubmission threshold:



Percent For 35.4 Against 63.5 Abstain 1.1

For purposes of determining the level of support needed for a shareholder to be eligible to resubmit a shareholder proposal in a following year the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uses a simple majority standard. Under that simple majority standard Item 4 received support of 35.8%.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,800 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or for more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/target-announces-voting-results-from-2019-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-300866920.html

SOURCE Target Corporation