Target : Announcing Our Biggest Sale of the Summer—Target Deal Days, July 15 and 16

06/25/2019 | 07:17pm EDT
June 25, 2019

Savers, start your engines. Today we're unveiling Target Deal Days, two (yep, two!) days of red hot online sales, no membership required. On Mon., July 15, and Tues., July 16, you'll be able to save big with thousands of deals across Target.com and on the Target app, with new deals each day.

The best part? You can get your orders the same day without the wait, using many of the options that make shopping at Target a breeze-including Drive Up, Order Pickup and same-day delivery shopped by Shipt.

'Last year's Target.com One-Day Sale was one of our biggest days of the year for online sales,' said Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. 'This year, we're giving guests more discounts across even more of our assortment with two days to save on hundreds of thousands of items and offering the best options in retail for delivery and pick up on their terms, including same-day.'

Back to those deals … you'll have to wait a bit longer for the full list, but think savings in categories like home, apparel, toys and more, including national brands and those that you can only find at Target.

Want to get the deals on your own terms? Here are a few ways to shop:

  • Order from Target.com and have those items shopped and delivered to your home by Shipt within hours.
  • Select Order Pickup, and your online order will be ready and waiting within an hour at your local Target store.
  • Don't want to leave your car? No problem. Place a Drive Up order from the Target app and a Target team member will bring your items out to the parking lot within minutes of you arriving at the store.
  • Finally, you can get free 2-day shipping on most items on Target.com when you use your Target REDcard. (Don't have a REDcard? Get free 2-day shipping when you spend $35 or more.) And don't forget: Target REDcard users get an additional 5% off.

Blockbuster deals and easy shopping? Check and check. We'll be sharing even more details about the sale soon. For now, mark those calendars for Target Deal Days on Target.com or the Target app starting July 15.

Don't miss out on the latest Target news and behind-the-scenes happenings! Subscribe to our bi weekly newsletter and get the top stories from A Bullseye View delivered straight to your inbox!

Disclaimer

Target Corporation published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 23:16:05 UTC
About