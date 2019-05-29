Log in
Target : CPSC Says Target Recalling USB Charging Cables Due to Shock, Fire Hazards

05/29/2019 | 04:18pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

The U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission said Wednesday that retailer Target Corp. (TGT) is recalling certain USB charging cables that may present shock and fire hazards.

About 90,000 of the Target heyday USB Charging Cables are being recalled.

The product carries a Target item number of 080-08-8261, an online item number of 53247520 and a date or lot code of June 2018 through January 2019.

The metal around the cord can become electrically charged if it contacts the USB wall charger plug prongs while charging, the CPSC said.

The CPSC also said consumers should immediately stop using the item, which can be returned to any Target store for a full refund.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

