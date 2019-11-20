Target : Calculation of Consolidated EBIT and EBITDA
Background
We have presented earnings from continuing operations before interest expense and income taxes (EBIT) and earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), non-GAAP financial measures, because we believe they provide investors with meaningful information about our operational efficiency compared with our competitors by excluding the impact of differences in tax jurisdictions and structures, debt levels, and, for EBITDA, capital investment. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The most comparable GAAP measure is net earnings from continuing operations. EBIT and EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Other companies may calculate EBIT and EBITDA differently, limiting the usefulness of the measure for comparisons with other companies.
2019
2018
2017 (a)
(millions) (unaudited)
3Q
2Q
1Q
4Q
3Q
2Q
1Q
4Q (b)
3Q
2Q
1Q
Net earnings from continuing operations
$
706
$
938
$
792
$
798
$
616
$
799
$
717
$
1,088
$
476
$
670
$
675
+ Provision for income taxes
195
279
229
216
97
223
210
(76)
135
307
355
+ Net interest expense
113
120
126
110
115
115
121
131
251
131
140
Earnings from continuing operations before
interest expense and income taxes (EBIT)
1,014
1,337
1,147
1,124
828
1,137
1,048
1,143
862
1,108
1,170
+ Depreciation and amortization (c)
637
624
644
647
592
603
631
668
642
585
581
EBITDA
$
1,651
$
1,961
$
1,791
$
1,771
$
1,420
$
1,740
$
1,679
$
1,811
$
1,504
$
1,693
$
1,751
2016 (a)
(millions) (unaudited)
4Q
3Q
2Q
1Q
Net earnings from continuing operations
$
823
$
608
$
624
$
612
+ Provision for income taxes
387
310
315
282
+ Net interest expense
137
138
304
411
Earnings from continuing operations before
interest expense and income taxes (EBIT)
1,347
1,056
1,243
1,305
+ Depreciation and amortization (c)
614
576
576
553
EBITDA
$
1,961
$
1,632
$
1,819
$
1,858
Beginning with the first quarter 2018, we adopted the new accounting standards for revenue recognition, leases, and pensions. We are presenting certain prior period results on a basis consistent with the new standards and conformed to the current period presentation. We provided additional information about the impact of the new accounting standards on previously reported financial information in a Form 8-K filed on May 11, 2018.
The fourth quarter 2017 consisted of 14 weeks compared with 13 weeks in the comparable periods presented.
Represents total depreciation, including amounts classified within Cost of Sales on our Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Additional information as previously reported is available under "summary financials" on investors.target.com.
Last Updated: 11/20/2019
calculation of EBIT and EBITDA
annual, fiscal 2015 to present (e)
(millions) (unaudited)
2018
2017 (a) (b)
2016 (a)
2015 (a) (c)
Net earnings from continuing operations
$
2,930
$
2,908
$
2,666
$
3,321
+ Provision for income taxes
746
722
1,295
1,602
+ Net interest expense
461
653
991
607
Earnings from continuing operations before
interest expense and income taxes (EBIT)
4,137
4,283
4,952
5,530
+ Depreciation and amortization (d)
2,474
2,476
2,318
2,213
EBITDA
$
6,611
$
6,759
$
7,270
$
7,743
Beginning with the first quarter 2018, we adopted the new accounting standards for revenue recognition, leases, and pensions. We are presenting certain prior period results on a basis consistent with the new standards and conformed to the current period presentation. We provided additional information about the impact of the new accounting standards on previously reported financial information in a Form 8-K filed on May 11, 2018.
2017 consisted of 53 weeks compared with 52 weeks in the comparable periods presented.
Includes a $620 million gain on sale of our former pharmacy and clinic businesses.
Represents total depreciation, including amounts classified within Cost of Sales on our Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Additional information as previously reported is available under "summary financials" on investors.target.com.
