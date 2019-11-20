Log in
Target : Calculation of Consolidated EBIT and EBITDA

11/20/2019 | 07:45am EST

11/20/2019 | 07:45am EST

calculation of EBIT and EBITDA

quarterly, fiscal 2016 to present (d)

Background

We have presented earnings from continuing operations before interest expense and income taxes (EBIT) and earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), non-GAAP financial measures, because we believe they provide investors with meaningful information about our operational efficiency compared with our competitors by excluding the impact of differences in tax jurisdictions and structures, debt levels, and, for EBITDA, capital investment. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The most comparable GAAP measure is net earnings from continuing operations. EBIT and EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Other companies may calculate EBIT and EBITDA differently, limiting the usefulness of the measure for comparisons with other companies.

2019

2018

2017 (a)

(millions) (unaudited)

3Q

2Q

1Q

4Q

3Q

2Q

1Q

4Q (b)

3Q

2Q

1Q

Net earnings from continuing operations

$

706

$

938

$

792

$

798

$

616

$

799

$

717

$

1,088

$

476

$

670

$

675

+ Provision for income taxes

195

279

229

216

97

223

210

(76)

135

307

355

+ Net interest expense

113

120

126

110

115

115

121

131

251

131

140

Earnings from continuing operations before

interest expense and income taxes (EBIT)

1,014

1,337

1,147

1,124

828

1,137

1,048

1,143

862

1,108

1,170

+ Depreciation and amortization (c)

637

624

644

647

592

603

631

668

642

585

581

EBITDA

$

1,651

$

1,961

$

1,791

$

1,771

$

1,420

$

1,740

$

1,679

$

1,811

$

1,504

$

1,693

$

1,751

2016 (a)

(millions) (unaudited)

4Q

3Q

2Q

1Q

Net earnings from continuing operations

$

823

$

608

$

624

$

612

+ Provision for income taxes

387

310

315

282

+ Net interest expense

137

138

304

411

Earnings from continuing operations before

interest expense and income taxes (EBIT)

1,347

1,056

1,243

1,305

+ Depreciation and amortization (c)

614

576

576

553

EBITDA

$

1,961

$

1,632

$

1,819

$

1,858

  1. Beginning with the first quarter 2018, we adopted the new accounting standards for revenue recognition, leases, and pensions. We are presenting certain prior period results on a basis consistent with the new standards and conformed to the current period presentation. We provided additional information about the impact of the new accounting standards on previously reported financial information in a Form 8-K filed on May 11, 2018.
  2. The fourth quarter 2017 consisted of 14 weeks compared with 13 weeks in the comparable periods presented.
  3. Represents total depreciation, including amounts classified within Cost of Sales on our Consolidated Statements of Operations.
  4. Additional information as previously reported is available under "summary financials" on investors.target.com.

Last Updated: 11/20/2019

calculation of EBIT and EBITDA

annual, fiscal 2015 to present (e)

(millions) (unaudited)

2018

2017 (a) (b)

2016 (a)

2015 (a) (c)

Net earnings from continuing operations

$

2,930

$

2,908

$

2,666

$

3,321

+ Provision for income taxes

746

722

1,295

1,602

+ Net interest expense

461

653

991

607

Earnings from continuing operations before

interest expense and income taxes (EBIT)

4,137

4,283

4,952

5,530

+ Depreciation and amortization (d)

2,474

2,476

2,318

2,213

EBITDA

$

6,611

$

6,759

$

7,270

$

7,743

  1. Beginning with the first quarter 2018, we adopted the new accounting standards for revenue recognition, leases, and pensions. We are presenting certain prior period results on a basis consistent with the new standards and conformed to the current period presentation. We provided additional information about the impact of the new accounting standards on previously reported financial information in a Form 8-K filed on May 11, 2018.
  2. 2017 consisted of 53 weeks compared with 52 weeks in the comparable periods presented.
  3. Includes a $620 million gain on sale of our former pharmacy and clinic businesses.
  4. Represents total depreciation, including amounts classified within Cost of Sales on our Consolidated Statements of Operations.
  5. Additional information as previously reported is available under "summary financials" on investors.target.com.

Last Updated: 11/20/2019

Disclaimer

Target Corporation published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 12:44:01 UTC
