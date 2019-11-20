Target : Calculation of Consolidated EBIT and EBITDA

calculation of EBIT and EBITDA

quarterly, fiscal 2016 to present (d)

Background

We have presented earnings from continuing operations before interest expense and income taxes (EBIT) and earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), non-GAAP financial measures, because we believe they provide investors with meaningful information about our operational efficiency compared with our competitors by excluding the impact of differences in tax jurisdictions and structures, debt levels, and, for EBITDA, capital investment. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The most comparable GAAP measure is net earnings from continuing operations. EBIT and EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Other companies may calculate EBIT and EBITDA differently, limiting the usefulness of the measure for comparisons with other companies.

2019 2018 2017 (a) (millions) (unaudited) 3Q 2Q 1Q 4Q 3Q 2Q 1Q 4Q (b) 3Q 2Q 1Q Net earnings from continuing operations $ 706 $ 938 $ 792 $ 798 $ 616 $ 799 $ 717 $ 1,088 $ 476 $ 670 $ 675 + Provision for income taxes 195 279 229 216 97 223 210 (76) 135 307 355 + Net interest expense 113 120 126 110 115 115 121 131 251 131 140 Earnings from continuing operations before interest expense and income taxes (EBIT) 1,014 1,337 1,147 1,124 828 1,137 1,048 1,143 862 1,108 1,170 + Depreciation and amortization (c) 637 624 644 647 592 603 631 668 642 585 581 EBITDA $ 1,651 $ 1,961 $ 1,791 $ 1,771 $ 1,420 $ 1,740 $ 1,679 $ 1,811 $ 1,504 $ 1,693 $ 1,751 2016 (a) (millions) (unaudited) 4Q 3Q 2Q 1Q Net earnings from continuing operations $ 823 $ 608 $ 624 $ 612 + Provision for income taxes 387 310 315 282 + Net interest expense 137 138 304 411 Earnings from continuing operations before interest expense and income taxes (EBIT) 1,347 1,056 1,243 1,305 + Depreciation and amortization (c) 614 576 576 553 EBITDA $ 1,961 $ 1,632 $ 1,819 $ 1,858

Beginning with the first quarter 2018, we adopted the new accounting standards for revenue recognition, leases, and pensions. We are presenting certain prior period results on a basis consistent with the new standards and conformed to the current period presentation. We provided additional information about the impact of the new accounting standards on previously reported financial information in a Form 8-K filed on May 11, 2018. T he fourth quarter 2017 consisted of 14 weeks compared with 13 weeks in the comparable periods presented. Represents total depreciation, including amounts classified within Cost of Sales on our Consolidated Statements of Operations. Additional information as previously reported is available under "summary financials" on investors.target.com.

Last Updated: 11/20/2019