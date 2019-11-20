Target : Calculation of ROIC

calculation of after-tax return on invested capital
Numerator
(dollars in millions) (unaudited)
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q1 2019
Q4 2018
Q3 2018(a)
Q2 2018(a)
Q1 2018(a)
Q4 2017(a)(b)
Q3 2017(b)
Q2 2017(b)
Q1 2017(b)
Q4 2016(b)
Operating income
$
4,577
$
4,395
$
4,204
$
4,110
$
4,122
$
4,150
$
4,110
$
4,224
$
4,418
$
4,601
$
4,723
$
4,864
+ Net other income / (expense)
$
45
$
42
$
33
$
27
$
35
$
41
$
51
$
59
$
69
$
80
$
93
$
88
EBIT
$
4,622
$
4,437
$
4,237
$
4,137
$
4,157
$
4,191
$
4,161
$
4,283
$
4,487
$
4,681
$
4,816
$
4,952
+ Operating lease interest (c)
86
85
84
83
83
81
80
79
77
76
75
74
- Income taxes (d)(e)
1,043
937
878
856
524
589
692
867
1,413
1,564
1,633
1,643
Net operating profit after taxes
$
3,665
$
3,585
$
3,443
$
3,364
$
3,716
$
3,683
$
3,549
$
3,495
$
3,151
$
3,193
$
3,258
$
3,383
Denominator
(dollars in millions) (unaudited)
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q1 2019
Q4 2018
Q3 2018
Q2 2018
Q1 2018
Q4 2017(b)
Q3 2017(b)
Q2 2017(b)
Q1 2017(b)
Q4 2016(b)
Q3 2016(b)
Q2 2016(b)
Q1 2016(b)
Q4 2015
Current portion of long-term debt and other
borrowings
$
1,159
$
1,153
$
1,056
$
1,052
$
1,535
$
1,044
$
283
$
281
$
1,366
$
1,365
$
1,729
$
1,729
$
739
$
653
$
1,634
$
815
+ Noncurrent portion of long-term debt
10,513
10,365
11,357
10,223
10,104
10,108
11,107
11,117
11,090
10,706
10,916
10,862
11,939
11,894
12,431
11,945
+ Shareholders' equity
11,545
11,836
11,117
11,297
11,080
11,167
11,158
11,651
11,092
11,055
10,979
10,915
11,030
11,538
12,506
12,965
+ Operating lease liabilities (f)
2,390
2,285
2,231
2,170
2,208
2,183
2,157
2,072
2,041
2,032
2,049
1,970
1,925
1,894
1,902
1,457
- Cash and cash equivalents
969
1,656
1,173
1,556
825
1,180
1,060
2,643
2,725
2,291
2,680
2,512
1,231
1,480
4,036
4,046
- Net assets of discontinued operations (g)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2
4
10
17
62
60
80
249
226
Invested capital
$
24,638
$
23,983
$
24,588
$
23,186
$
24,102
$
23,322
$
23,645
$
22,476
$ 22,860
$ 22,857
$ 22,976
$ 22,902
$
24,342
$
24,419
$
24,188
$
22,910
Average invested capital (h)
$24,369
$23,652
$24,116
$22,831
$
23,481
$
23,090
$
23,310
$
22,689
$23,601
$23,639
$23,582
$22,906
After-tax return on invested capital (e)(i)
15.0%
15.2%
14.3%
14.7%
15.8%
16.0%
15.2%
15.4%
13.4%
13.5%
13.8%
14.8%
After-tax return on invested capital excluding
discrete impacts of Tax Act (e)
15.1%
15.0%
14.1%
14.6%
13.9%
14.2%
13.5%
13.6%
The trailing 12 months ended November 3, 2018, August 4, 2018, May 5, 2018, and February 3, 2018 consisted of 53 weeks compared with 52 weeks in the comparable periods presented.
Beginning with the first quarter 2018, we adopted the new accounting standards for revenue recognition, leases, and pensions. We are presenting certain prior period results on a basis consistent with the new standards and conformed to the current period presentation. We provided additional information about the impact of the new accounting standards on previously reported financial information in a Form 8-K filed on May 11, 2018.
Represents the add-back to operating income to reflect the hypothetical interest expense we would incur if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases. Calculated using the discount rate for each lease and recorded as a component of rent expense within SG&A expense on our Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Calculated using the effective tax rate for continuing operations.
The effective tax rate for the trailing twelve months ended November 2, 2019, August 3, 2019, May 4, 2019, February 2, 2019, November 3, 2018, August 4, 2018, May 5, 2018, and February 3, 2018, includes discrete tax benefits of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Act). The effective tax rate for these periods also includes the impact of the new lower federal income tax rate.
Total short-term and long-term operating lease liabilities included within Accrued and Other Current Liabilities and Noncurrent Operating Lease Liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Position.
Included in Other Assets and Liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Position.
Average based on the invested capital at the end of the current period and the invested capital at the end of the comparable prior period.
Additional information as previously reported is available under "summary financials" on investors.target.com.
