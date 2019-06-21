Log in
Target : Can't Wait for Taylor Swift's New Album 'Lover?' Pre-Order The Four Exclusive Deluxe Versions, Only at Target

0
06/21/2019 | 11:55am EDT
June 21, 2019

We've been eagerly awaiting Taylor Swift's 7th studio album Lover since 'ME!' and 'You Need to Calm Down' became our favorite summer bops. (Yep, we've been listening on repeat, too.) Release day is almost here, and Target has four (four!) exclusive deluxe versions of Lover available for pre-order now!

What's in those deluxe versions? Each one has 18 songs along with a collection of unique content from Taylor that she will reveal herself soon. Plus, there are two bonus audio memos from Taylor's songwriting sessions in each version.

Taylor's albums have been guest favorites at Target, so hit that pre-order button for all four Target exclusive deluxe versions of Lover now!

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Target Corporation published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 15:54:05 UTC
