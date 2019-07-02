Target : Can't Wait for ‘Stranger Things 3?' These Target Exclusives Will Turn Your World Upside Down

The wait is almost over-Netflix's hit series 'Stranger Things' drops its highly anticipated third season on July 4. Target guests of all ages are huge fans of the show, and thanks to our ongoing partnership with Netflix, we're already their favorite destination for exclusive 'Stranger Things' gear.

But an epic moment like this calls for something big. To help guests celebrate the release, Target is taking them deep into the world of the show-Hawkins, Indiana, in the summer of 1985-with new exclusives and experiences across our stores and digital channels. Here's what to look for:

Throw it back to the '80s with exclusives and collectibles

Gear up with our broad assortment of 'Stranger Things' products, including awesome '80s-inspired toys and games, apparel, bedding, pool party products and more. That includes dozens of products guests won't find anywhere else-like collector's edition Blu-Ray + DVD Season 1 and Season 2 sets, new collectible figures from Funko and a special edition bike inspired by the one Max rides on the show. Take a look at a few of our favorites:

Our teams worked closely with Netflix to create exclusive custom-branded packaging for products across our assortment. Check out these limited-time-only Baskin Robbins ice cream pints, including aflavor from the Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream Parlor in the Starcourt Mall.And of course, guests will find special-edition throwback products from many of their favorite national brands including Polaroid Originals and Schwinn. Coca-Cola even re-released its famous New Coke for the occasion.

Rewind with these retro ads

Keep your eyes peeled for a series of ads in our social media and digital channels. Each one harkens back to Target's retro roots … and ends with an ominous plot twist. Watch them here, if you dare.

Shop Target's full assortment of 'Stranger Things' products on Target.com, and don't miss these rad '80s faves over at Target Finds.

