Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Target Corporation    TGT

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Target : Can't Wait for ‘Stranger Things 3?' These Target Exclusives Will Turn Your World Upside Down

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 03:53pm EDT
July 2, 2019

The wait is almost over-Netflix's hit series 'Stranger Things' drops its highly anticipated third season on July 4. Target guests of all ages are huge fans of the show, and thanks to our ongoing partnership with Netflix, we're already their favorite destination for exclusive 'Stranger Things' gear.

But an epic moment like this calls for something big. To help guests celebrate the release, Target is taking them deep into the world of the show-Hawkins, Indiana, in the summer of 1985-with new exclusives and experiences across our stores and digital channels. Here's what to look for:

Throw it back to the '80s with exclusives and collectibles

Gear up with our broad assortment of 'Stranger Things' products, including awesome '80s-inspired toys and games, apparel, bedding, pool party products and more. That includes dozens of products guests won't find anywhere else-like collector's edition Blu-Ray + DVD Season 1 and Season 2 sets, new collectible figures from Funko and a special edition bike inspired by the one Max rides on the show. Take a look at a few of our favorites:


Our teams worked closely with Netflix to create exclusive custom-branded packaging for products across our assortment. Check out these limited-time-only Baskin Robbins ice cream pints, including a U.S.S. Butterscotch flavor from the Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream Parlor in the Starcourt Mall.And of course, guests will find special-edition throwback products from many of their favorite national brands including Polaroid Originals and Schwinn. Coca-Cola even re-released its famous New Coke for the occasion.

Rewind with these retro ads

Keep your eyes peeled for a series of ads in our social media and digital channels. Each one harkens back to Target's retro roots … and ends with an ominous plot twist. Watch them here, if you dare.

Shop Target's full assortment of 'Stranger Things' products on Target.com, and don't miss these rad '80s faves over at Target Finds.

Don't miss out on the latest Target news and behind-the-scenes happenings! Subscribe to our bi weekly newsletter and get the top stories from A Bullseye View delivered straight to your inbox!

Disclaimer

Target Corporation published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 19:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TARGET CORPORATION
03:53pTARGET : Can't Wait for ‘Stranger Things 3?' These Target Exclusives Will ..
PU
07/01TARGET : Sneak Peek! Three Easy Ways to Pull Off a Stunning Midsummer Refresh
PU
06/28TARGET : The Gen Z Entrepreneurs of Target Incubator Are Building Businesses wit..
PU
06/27TARGET : Back to College Look Book
PU
06/27TARGET : Back to School look book
PU
06/27TARGET : These Amazing Kiddos Just Got the Best Garden-Inspired Surprise from Ch..
PU
06/26TARGET : Ta-da! We're Unveiling Our First Tween-Focused Lifestyle Brand Just for..
PU
06/26TARGET : From Crayons to Dorm Décor, Tackle Every Back-to-Class List with Ease a..
PU
06/26TARGET : More Than Magic look book
PU
06/25TARGET : These Small but Mighty Target Stores Are a College Student's Dream
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 75 398 M
EBIT 2019 4 118 M
Net income 2019 2 913 M
Debt 2019 10 138 M
Yield 2019 2,96%
P/E ratio 2019 15,9x
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,73x
EV / Sales2020 0,70x
Capitalization 44 542 M
Chart TARGET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Target Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARGET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 88,6  $
Last Close Price 86,9  $
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine R. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael E. McNamara Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Rich Agostino Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION31.55%44 542
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION29.38%115 906
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V8.41%49 607
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION25.71%35 098
BURLINGTON STORES INC4.97%11 333
DOLLARAMA INC41.88%11 051
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About