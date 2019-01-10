Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Target Corporation    TGT

TARGET CORPORATION (TGT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Target : Chief Financial Officer Cathy Smith to Retire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 06:49am EST
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TARGET CORPORATION 0.98% 70.29 Delayed Quote.5.33%
WAL-MART STORES -0.33% 94.89 Delayed Quote.2.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TARGET CORPORATION
07:00aTARGET CORPORATION : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
PR
06:56aTARGET : Backs Guidance After Strong Holiday Sales
DJ
06:49aTARGET CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements an..
AQ
06:49aTARGET : Chief Financial Officer Cathy Smith to Retire
DJ
06:48aTARGET : holiday season comparable sales up 5.7 percent
RE
06:46aTARGET : Sales Surged at Year-End, Capping Strong Holiday Season
DJ
06:31aTARGET : Reports November/December Sales, Maintains Full-Year Sales and EPS Guid..
PR
01/08On brink of demise, Sears to reconsider billionaire chairman's bid
RE
01/08Walmart Working With Udelv to Test Grocery Delivery in Self-Driving Vehicles ..
DJ
01/08TARGET : See Your Home In Its Best Light with Leanne Ford's New Only-at-Target C..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 75 508 M
EBIT 2019 4 113 M
Net income 2019 2 901 M
Debt 2019 10 153 M
Yield 2019 3,72%
P/E ratio 2019 12,89
P/E ratio 2020 12,57
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
Capitalization 36 680 M
Chart TARGET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Target Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TARGET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 82,3 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine R. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael E. McNamara Executive VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Rich Agostino Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION5.33%36 680
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION3.04%92 459
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V-0.18%45 304
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION6.87%30 363
BURLINGTON STORES INC1.64%11 145
DON QUIJOTE HOLDINGS CO LTD1.65%9 942
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.