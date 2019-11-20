Target : Comparable Sales

Effective January 15, 2015, Target operates as a single segment that includes all of its continuing operations, which are designed to enable guests to purchase products seamlessly in stores or through our digital channels.

Comparable sales include all sales, except sales from stores open less than 13 months, digital acquisitions we have owned less than 13 months, stores that have been closed, and digital acquisitions that we no longer operate. The comparable sales increases or decreases above are calculated by comparing sales in fiscal year periods with comparable prior fiscal year periods of equivalent length.