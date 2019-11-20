Target : Comparable Sales

comparable sales: percentage change from prior year (a) (b)
quarterly, fiscal 2015 to present
7.0%
Percent %
6.0%
5.0%
4.0%
3.0%
2.0%
1.0%
0.0% -1.0%-2.0%
1Q
2Q
3Q
2015 2016 2017
4Q
Year
2018
2019
Fiscal Year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Year
2019
4.8 %
3.4 %
4.5 %
2018
3.0 %
6.5 %
5.1 %
5.3 %
5.0 %
2017
(1.3)%
1.3 %
0.9 %
3.6 %
1.3 %
2016
1.2 %
(1.1)%
(0.2)%
(1.5)%
(0.5)%
2015
2.3 %
2.4 %
1.9 %
1.9 %
2.1 %
Effective January 15, 2015, Target operates as a single segment that includes all of its continuing operations, which are designed to enable guests to purchase products seamlessly in stores or through our digital channels.
Comparable sales include all sales, except sales from stores open less than 13 months, digital acquisitions we have owned less than 13 months, stores that have been closed, and digital acquisitions that we no longer operate. The comparable sales increases or decreases above are calculated by comparing sales in fiscal year periods with comparable prior fiscal year periods of equivalent length.
Source: Target's Consolidated Financial Statements as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Target Corporation published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 12:44:01 UTC