Target Corp. Hires New Tech Team SVP From Facebook

By Stephen Nakrosis

Retailer Target on Monday said Hari Govind will become the senior vice president of infrastructure and operations for its technology team.

Target said Mr. Govind is joining the company from Facebook, where, as group manager on the Infrastructure team, he led strategy and execution to help scale platforms for various products and services.

Before that, he worked at Microsoft and Honeywell International, Target said.

Mike McNamara, Target's executive vice president and chief information officer, said: "Bringing in an executive with Hari's technical and leadership abilities marks another important step in our journey to create exceptional shopping experiences that redefine what technology can do in retail."

