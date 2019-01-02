Target : Corporate B-roll and Press Materials
01/02/2019 | 07:34pm CET
MINNEAPOLIS - January 2, 2019
Disclaimer
Target Corporation published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 18:33:04 UTC
Latest news on TARGET CORPORATION
Sales 2019
75 357 M
EBIT 2019
4 113 M
Net income 2019
2 901 M
Debt 2019
10 153 M
Yield 2019
3,96%
P/E ratio 2019
12,12
P/E ratio 2020
11,82
EV / Sales 2019
0,59x
EV / Sales 2020
0,58x
Capitalization
34 488 M
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TARGET CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
27
Average target price
83,4 $
Spread / Average Target
26%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.